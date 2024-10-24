Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With analysts pessimistic on the S&P 500, is the FTSE 100 a better choice?

With analysts pessimistic on the S&P 500, is the FTSE 100 a better choice?

With Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan downbeat on the outlook for US stocks, could it finally be the time to shine for the FTSE 100? 

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have a pessimistic outlook for the S&P 500. With that in mind, investors might look at the FTSE 100 as a better long-term bet right now.

I can see the reasons for being wary of US stocks at the moment. But I think there are opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic right now.

US vs UK

According to Goldman, the S&P 500 will return around 3% a year over the next 10 years. If that’s correct, investors who own the index will probably be disappointed a decade from now.

JP Morgan analysts also have a underwhelming view, expecting 5.7% a year. That’s a better result, but it’s still below the average FTSE 100 return over the last decade.

That might make it tempting to avoid the S&P 500 right now. But while I wouldn’t buy the index, I think staying away from US stocks entirely would be a mistake. 

Over the last 10 years, the S&P 500 has handily outperformed the FTSE 100. Despite this, there have been some UK stocks that have delivered better returns than the US index. 

Experian‘s a good example (and it’s just one among several). After a 314% gain, investors who bought the stock in 2014 have done better than they would have by investing in the US index.

This shows that even in an underperforming index, there can be individual stocks that generate great returns. And that’s why I think avoiding US stocks entirely could be a missed opportunity.

Which stocks should I buy?

With a 10-year time horizon, I’m looking for shares that are out of fashion at the moment, but where the underlying business is resilient. McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is a good example.

The McDonald’s share price fell sharply on Wednesday (23 October) on news of an outbreak of E. Coli linked to its products. I think this looks like a buying opportunity though. 

Unlike other restaurants, the company makes money by leasing its properties to franchisees. That gives it a source of income that doesn’t come from selling food. 

This means McDonald’s can keep its prices down without destroying its profits in ways that competitors can’t. And I think this is going to be a big advantage over the next decade.

One potential risk with the business is debt. This has been growing and while earnings have also been increasing, the company’s net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio is higher than it was 10 years ago.

McDonald’s Total Debt & Net Debt to EBITDA 2014-24


Created at TradingView

The ratio’s started to improve, but this is still something to keep a close eye on. I expect McDonald’s to do well over the next decade, but I see debt as the biggest risk to that thesis.

Investment opportunities

The S&P 500 might be set for a difficult decade. But that doesn’t convince me to stay away from US stocks entirely, just as an underperforming FTSE 100 doesn’t stop me buying UK shares. 

In both cases, I think there are potential rewards on offer for investors who are willing to consider individual stocks. And that’s true on both sides of the Atlantic.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price hit £1 in the next year? Here’s what the experts say

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price has had a stellar year, and investors have bagged generous dividends too. Harvey Jones wonders how…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 growth stock and an ETF to consider in November!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks this FTSE 100 growth stock and this exchange-traded fund (ETF) could surge in value during the next…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

9% yield! A FTSE 250 dividend growth stock I’m considering to try and beat the market

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested in this FTSE 250 dividend hero could provide a market-beating passive income now and later on,…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

As UK payouts slump, here’s a super-safe dividend share I’d buy!

| Royston Wild

Finding rock-solid dividend shares to buy can be especially important in uncertain times. Here's a FTSE 100 passive income star…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

10 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This skyrocketing growth stock is up 100% this year! Is it too late to buy?

| Mark David Hartley

This small-cap stock has enjoyed spectacular growth this year, so I’m examining its prospects as it transitions to its new…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 small-cap stock to consider buying for November and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

This small-cap stock with a 3.6% dividend yield looks set to benefit from an improving economy and demand for housing…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 UK stocks I think could do well from the US presidential election

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes note of the upcoming election and outlines two UK stocks with US ties that he believes could…

Read more »