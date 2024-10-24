Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does this news mean the London Stock Exchange Group share price is cheap?

Does this news mean the London Stock Exchange Group share price is cheap?

The London Stock Exchange Group share price has been climbing. But a careful look at the valuation is a necessity here, I think.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG) share price is up 39% in the past five years, well ahead of the FTSE 100 whose stocks it manages.

Might it be a good way to buy the market, rather than going for an index tracker?

On Thursday (24 October), the company reported an 8.7% rise in Q3 revenue year on year. In addition to, well, being the London Stock Exchange, the firm also gets a chunk of revenue from its data services.

In fact, Data & Analytics accounted for 47% of income in the quarter at £992m, eclipsing even the firm’s Capital Markets income of £468m.

Partnership

CEO David Schwimmer spoke of “delivering multiple new products in Q3.” He added that “Our partnership with Microsoft continues to make strong progress and our product timetable is on track.

At H1 time, the boss told us that the first Microsoft-based product was due to be “more widely available by year-end.” So that should be something to keep an eye on in 2025.

One thing I really like about this company is that it has a big safety moat. And it has good earnings visibility.

There’s competition in the stock market analytics business. But London Stock Exchange has an advantage being so close to the business end.

No matter where individual share prices might go in the coming decades, demand for those services must surely remain strong. The financial services industry still needs its data just as much in a bear market as a bull one.

Valuation

Where I’m wary though, is when it comes to valuation. Earnings per share (EPS) is a tricky figure to get a grip on.

At the halfway stage, the company posted basic EPS of 64.7p per share. Doubled up, that would suggest a huge price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 82 for the full year.

But we also saw adjusted EPS of 174p for the half. And using that as a basis puts the P/E at 31. I’d need to dig fairly deeply into the accounting adjustments here before considering a buy.

Also, looking at the past five years, the London Stock Exchange share price has been surprisingly volatile. I’d have expected the company’s strong long-term position to help keep it steady.

But no, sentiment seems to be every bit as variable as with most other stocks.

Solid outlook

The financial data services market is forecast to grow at around 10% per year between now and 2030. And that should hopefully mean some nice profit growth.

The customers include wealth managers, hedge funds, and all manner of City institutions. They’re surely going to base their subscription decisions on their objective financial needs. And not on the emotion that can drive individuals in the short term.

So what’s my take on London Stock Exchange Group as an investment? Part of me sees it as possibly one of the UK’s safest and most dependable companies.

But another part of me is wary of the high, and uncertain, valuation. And the modest 1.2% forward dividend yield doesn’t thrill me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Charticle

Up 65% in one year! Here’s my NatWest share price forecast now

| Christopher Ruane

Despite a very strong performance over the past year, our writer thinks the NatWest share price could go further. So…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rocketing over 30% in October, what’s going on with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Paul Summers

It's not often you get a FTSE 250 stock rising so much in just a few weeks. Paul Summers takes…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The Unilever share price rises on good results, but is the stock a decent investment now?

| Kevin Godbold

With underlying sales up 4.5% in another positive quarter, does the Unilever share price offer value for a long-term hold?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy more of FTSE 100 9% yielder Legal & General?

| Roland Head

FTSE 100 share Legal & General offers one of the highest dividend yields on the UK market. Roland Head asks…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Barclays’ share price nears 9-year high after positive Q3 results. What’s the forecast looking ahead?

| Mark David Hartley

Barclays came out swinging today with excellent Q3 results. I’m looking to see what it all means for the share…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Hidden away (for now) in the FTSE 250, is this growth stock the next big thing in the defence sector?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 defence firm has seen its order book bulge and profits surge in recent years, leaving the stock…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try to turn £11,000 of savings into £1,215 a month of passive income using Legal & General shares!

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General shares could generate big passive income payments for me in the years ahead as they have one…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Is the 4.7% Lloyds dividend yield enough reason to buy the shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds has a dividend yield edging towards 5% and a recent record of strong growth in the payout per share.…

Read more »