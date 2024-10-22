Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are the latest share price forecasts for Barclays

Here are the latest share price forecasts for Barclays

Analysts are divided on the outlook for the Barclays share price. But Stephen Wright thinks the bank could benefit from falling interest rates.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the start of the year, the Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price has jumped from £1.55 to £2.42, making the stock one of the FTSE 100’s best performers of 2024. But what’s next?

The average analyst price target’s around 13.5% higher than the current share price. And there are some clear signs things could be set to improve for the bank. 

Analyst expectations

The average price target for Barclays shares is £2.75, implying optimism in the stock. But there’s quite a wide range of forecasts and not all are so positive.

The highest estimate I can find is £3.30, which is 36% above the current share price. But the lowest is £2, which implies a decline of around 17%.

Source: TradingView

This is a good illustration of why I wouldn’t be willing to buy Barclays shares simply based on what analysts say. There’s fairly substantial disagreement and it’s hard to know who to believe.

Predicting the next 12 months is clearly a challenge. But investors may be able to get some ideas from looking at what’s been going on elsewhere in the banking sector. 

A diversified bank

Barclays operates a significant investment banking division as well as its retail lending arm. In this way, it’s more like Bank of America (BoA) and Citigroup than Lloyds or NatWest.

Both BoA and Citigroup reported earnings this month and there were similar themes. Interest rates starting to fall resulting in lower lending margins, but higher investment banking revenues. 

The Bank of England has also been cutting interest rates. And while banks might make less money on their loans, Barclays could benefit from higher investment banking activity.

That’s a sign the company’s share price could do well over the next 12 months – especially relative to other UK banks. But there’s an important risk investors should consider as well. 

Valuation

Right now, Barclays shares are trading at a level that reflects an optimistic outlook. The stock’s trading at around 62% of its book value – the difference between its assets and its liabilities.

Barclays P/B ratio 2015-24


Created at TradingView

That’s towards the higher end of where it has been trading over the last decade. And it’s a sign investors are positive on the company’s ability to earn a good return on equity going forward.

This is something investors should be cautious of in the current environment. To some extent, future investment banking growth might already be reflected in the current share price.

That means the prospect of lower lending margins is a clear risk for investors. If things don’t go as planned, the stock’s valuation multiple could contract, causing it to fall significantly.

A stock to consider buying?

Arguably, forecasting accurately what might happen with Barclays in the next 12 months is harder than it is with other UK banks. This is due to the company’s unique structure.

From a long-term perspective though, the combination of retail operations with an investment banking division is one I like. So I’d rather buy shares in Barclays than Lloyds or NatWest.

I don’t think the share price is that attractive at the moment. But the thing with bank stocks is that opportunities tend to present themselves sooner or later to patient investors like me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has positions in Citigroup. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why I think the FTSE 100’s the best place for my money right now

| Alan Oscroft

When I look for a long-term home for my investment cash, I can't see any shares I'd like to buy…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Who wants to be an ISA millionaire by 2043? Here’s how

| Kevin Godbold

The number of UK ISA millionaires just exploded higher and there's a strong pipeline of others on the way. Here's…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think the S&P 500 will keep climbing!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is still a great place to buy shares today. But I expect the broader S&P 500 to…

Read more »

Growth Shares

When will the IAG share price get back to pre-pandemic levels?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels the IAG share price can get back to 2020 levels, but it's not something…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Down 60%! Does the 7.7% dividend yield make this stock worth considering?

| Mark David Hartley

Dividend stocks with high yields and low prices can often make for lucrative investment opportunities, but that’s not always the…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Where have I been? This FTSE 100 growth stock’s leaving the index in the dust!

| Kevin Godbold

Growth continues to propel this stunning FTSE 100 market mover and the outlook's positive for more advances in the years…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how a Stocks and Shares ISA can generate a monthly income of £700

| Kevin Godbold

Even those on an average salary can aim to build a Stocks and Shares ISA to £210k capable of being…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Dividend Shares

These 2 dividend growth stocks could be cash cows for UK investors

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend stocks don’t offer the highest yields. But their payouts are rising meaning that investors are continually pocketing more…

Read more »