Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons why I think the S&P 500 will keep climbing!

3 reasons why I think the S&P 500 will keep climbing!

The FTSE 100 is still a great place to buy shares today. But I expect the broader S&P 500 to outperform UK blue chips in the long term.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 has enjoyed further stratospheric growth this century. Since the first trading day of 2000, the S&P 500 has risen a staggering 297% in value. To put that into context, the FTSE 100 has grown ‘just’ 20% in that time.

Past performance is not always a reliable guide to the future. But here are several reasons why I think the S&P 500 will continue to soar.

Stronger economy

Markets hate uncertainty. And with November’s presidential election on a knife-edge, Wall Street equities could be in for a bumpy rise in the next month or so.

Regardless, I still expect US shares to continue performing strongly over a longer time horizon. This is thanks to phenomena like America’s large consumer base, diverse economy, and significant geopolitical influence.

The forecasts remains encouraging for the nearer-term, too. Today the IMF announced it expects the US economy to expand 2.3% in 2024. That’s above the 1.3% average rise predicted for advanced economies.

And in 2025, US growth is tipped at 1.7%, versus 1.5% across the likes of the UK, Germany and Japan. If accurate, this could see New York-listed stocks outperform overseas shares over the period.

Possible dollar drop

The S&P 500 is packed with multinationals that report their profits in US dollars. This can have huge advantages for investors.

One perk is that when the dollar weakens, these companies’ foreign turnover becomes more valuable once translated back into bucks, boosting their reported earnings. This profits-boosting phenomenon can, in turn, help to drive share prices higher.

The good news (for share investors, at least) is that the dollar could be in for a tough time looking ahead. Analysts at Vanguard, for instance, believe there’s a 75% chance the US dollar will depreciate over the next decade, “with a modest decline of 1.1% annualised the most likely outcome“.

Tech focus

The S&P 500’s high tech exposure is a major reason for its breakneck performance since 2000. Encouragingly, the outlook for ‘Big Tech’ remains as bright today as it was a quarter of a century ago.

Segments like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, autonomous vehicles, green technology, and robotics all have significant growth potential that could drive the index skywards.

Thanks to the so-called Magnificent Seven shares, S&P 500 investors have excellent exposure to each of these phenomena. Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla collectively account for 31% of the S&P 500’s total weighting.

Here’s what I’ve done

In light of all the above, I opened a position in the HSBC S&P 500 ETF (LSE:HSPX) for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) earlier this year.

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the performance of all of the US stock market’s 500 largest companies. And with a 0.09% ongoing charge, it does this at extremely low cost.

The fund allows me to capture potential growth opportunities as well as to effectively manage risk. Its exposure to hundreds of different companies across different sectors helps me to effectively spread the danger.

On the downside, this ETF contains a large number of cyclical shares like banks, consumer goods manufacturers, and banks. And so it’s in danger of underperforming during economic downturns. However, over the long term, I still think it could prove an excellent investment for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Hsbc ETFs Public - Hsbc S&P 500 Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is it madness to buy Nvidia stock now?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock is back at record levels. But a frothy valuation leaves this Fool questioning whether he’d invest in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I think the FTSE 100’s the best place for my money right now

| Alan Oscroft

When I look for a long-term home for my investment cash, I can't see any shares I'd like to buy…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Who wants to be an ISA millionaire by 2043? Here’s how

| Kevin Godbold

The number of UK ISA millionaires just exploded higher and there's a strong pipeline of others on the way. Here's…

Read more »

Growth Shares

When will the IAG share price get back to pre-pandemic levels?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels the IAG share price can get back to 2020 levels, but it's not something…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Down 60%! Does the 7.7% dividend yield make this stock worth considering?

| Mark David Hartley

Dividend stocks with high yields and low prices can often make for lucrative investment opportunities, but that’s not always the…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Where have I been? This FTSE 100 growth stock’s leaving the index in the dust!

| Kevin Godbold

Growth continues to propel this stunning FTSE 100 market mover and the outlook's positive for more advances in the years…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how a Stocks and Shares ISA can generate a monthly income of £700

| Kevin Godbold

Even those on an average salary can aim to build a Stocks and Shares ISA to £210k capable of being…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Dividend Shares

These 2 dividend growth stocks could be cash cows for UK investors

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend stocks don’t offer the highest yields. But their payouts are rising meaning that investors are continually pocketing more…

Read more »