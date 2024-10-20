Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this the most lucrative share on the FTSE 100?

Is this the most lucrative share on the FTSE 100?

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of a FTSE 100 share that has an unusually high dividend yield but a disappointing share price track record.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When investing in the stock market, returns can come from a couple of different sources. One is the increase in value of a share during the period I own it. The other is dividends. Neither is guaranteed, even for a share in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Still, by considering the prospects for those two possible sources of return, I can try to get a handle on what any given share might end up meaning for me financially.

Imagine my quest as an investor was to find the most lucrative share on the FTSE 100. Here is how I might go about it.

High yield – and a growing dividend

Looking at dividends first, my eye would immediately be drawn to the highest-yielding share in the FTSE 100.

Offering a yield of 10%, that share would hopefully pay me £10 in dividends each year for £100 invested now.

That presumes the dividend is maintained, of course. In practice, that may not happen. Then again, this is a company that has grown its dividend per share annually for the past few years. It has also set out what is known as a progressive dividend policy. In layman’s terms, that means this FTSE 100 firm aims to grow its dividend per share each year.

Proven if unexciting business

The company in question is Phoenix (LSE: PHNX). Never heard of it? I suspect a lot of people are in the same position. But Phoenix is a leading insurance provider in the UK, thanks to its brands such as Standard Life and SunLife.

It has around 12m customers, making it the country’s leading retirement savings and income business. With such well-known brands and a large customer base, I see Phoenix as having a meaningful competitive advantage.

That helps it turn a profit which, in turn, enables it to pay dividends. While Phoenix’s business may seem unexciting, I do think its dividend is noteworthy. Investing in a FTSE 100 share and earning close to a double digit percentage dividend yield is a rare thing.

Phoenix faces risks. One is its mortgage book. In the event of a property market crash, it might have to mark down the valuations it has put on some properties, hurting profitability.

Still, from an income perspective, I see Phoenix as a share that continues to offer a potentially very lucrative passive income stream.

Share price shows long-term decline

Enough about the dividend. What about the second component of possible investor gains (or losses), the share price movement?

Here, I feel, things are disappointing. Over the past five years – despite that juicy dividend – the FTSE 100 share has fallen 25%. That means it has lost a quarter of its value.

Past performance is not necessarily a guide to what may happen in future. Still, the Phoenix share price performance has been disappointing. I think that, at the current level, it offers value.

Although it currently has the highest dividend yield, Phoenix may not be the most lucrative FTSE 100 share in years to come. But I think investors should consider buying it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

With a yield of 9.3% and a dividend increase of 456% since 2019, is this the ultimate passive income stock?

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at a FTSE 100 share that -- on the face of it -- has all…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£100 a month and 3 dividend shares yielding 5.8%+. Could this get me passive income of £11,297 a year?

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at three very different high-yielding dividend shares that could help him achieve a five-figure annual…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 passive income stock yielding over 7% to consider buying now

| Kevin Godbold

This big yield may be great for passive income from dividends, and the business is worthy of deeper research immediately.

Read more »

Investing Articles

After nosediving 60% in a year, is it time to add this FTSE 250 icon to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

Always looking to boost the value of his ISA, our writer considers whether the recent crash in the Burberry share…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Where will the Rolls-Royce share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Harvey Jones

Incredibly, the Rolls-Royce share price is rising once again. Harvey Jones can't quite believe it. So he's looking at what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in the S&P 500 five years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the impressive gains that investors have enjoyed thanks to the S&P 500's remarkable five-year…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

How I’d target a £2,000 second income by investing £200 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Finding the right kind of shares to buy and hold for the long run can turn even a small monthly…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Small SIPP at 55? I’d take these steps to boost my retirement savings

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With a consistent savings plan, sound strategy, and some wonderful tax relief in a SIPP, it’s possible to massively grow…

Read more »