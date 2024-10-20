Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A 5-step approach to getting higher ISA returns

A 5-step approach to getting higher ISA returns

Christopher Ruane shares a handful of approaches he uses when trying to boost the long-term financial return of his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For many of us, a Stocks and Shares ISA is an important financial tool. Hopefully, it can help us build wealth.

Just as it makes sense to get a vehicle MOT or a personal health check, I think it makes good sense to review an investor’s ISA periodically with the objective of trying to boost returns.

Here are five steps I would take to that end.

1. Revisiting investment cases

When buying a share, consider the investment case. Whether or not it is put in that language, that is what is going on when someone purchases shares. They are weighing the reasons to buy (or not).

Investment cases can change. The market may have evolved, or a company might have shifted its strategy.

Periodically reviewing the investment case for each share you own can alert you to any changes that seem likely to drive the price (or dividend) down. That can help us make choices as investors that boost returns.

2. Letting go of unhelpful emotions

Sometimes we can become emotionally attached to a particular share. That might be comfortable – but not useful – when it comes to growing the value of an ISA.

By taking a hard-headed, rational approach to what we hold and why, hopefully it is possible to weed out some investments that have outlived their purpose but still exert an emotional pull on us.

3. Scrutinising how dividends are funded

A common error investors make is buying high-yield shares only to see their dividends cut or cancelled altogether – and the share price falls as a consequence.

Owning shares that maintain or keep growing their dividends over the long term would hopefully help me earn more from my ISA than buying into companies with unusually high yields, only to see them cut dramatically.

So as an investor, I pay close attention to what a company’s free cash flows are – and what I think might happen to them in future, based on its commercial prospects.

4. Minimising fees and commissions

A simple way to improve my ISA returns is reducing my spend on fees and commissions.

So I think it makes sense for me to consider the different Stocks and Shares ISAs available on the market and choose the one that suits my own needs best.

5. Avoiding ‘good’ companies and going for great

Many shares could give me a decent return in my ISA – but only a limited number offer me a great return. Ahead of time it can be hard to know which ones (or everyone would buy them!)

So I look for certain characteristics. Consider as an example my stake in British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

The company ticks a lot of boxes for me. Its market is big. It has a number of competitive advantages within that market, from global distribution networks to a portfolio of premium brands.

Its balance sheet could carry less debt, in fairness, but British American is a proven cash generator and has a generous dividend. Indeed, the share yields 8.6% and has raised its dividend annually for decades.

One risk is that demand for cigarettes, though still big, is declining. But British American has been expanding its non-cigarette business. I have no plans to sell this high-income share!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 of Legal & General shares could net me a £623 monthly passive income!

| Royston Wild

With dividends yields near 10%, I think Legal & General's one of the FTSE 100's greatest income shares to consider…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

It’s possible to start investing with under £1,000 – here’s how I’d do it!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has been around the block in the stock market. Here's his take on how he'd start investing from…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach to building wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has earned billions of pounds in the stock market. By applying his investing principles, our writer hopes to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million by putting £900 a month into just a few shares!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in just a small number of carefully chosen blue-chip shares, this writer believes he could aim for a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Small-Cap Shares

Slow growth and no dividends. Why are brokers tipping this small-cap FTSE share as a buy?

| Mark David Hartley

It's up 2% this year and pays no dividends. This Fool wants to know why brokers are suddenly backing this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 top gold funds to consider buying in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP

| The Motley Fool Staff

Some investors may not realise how simple it is to have exposure to gold in their Stocks and Shares ISA,…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is this the most lucrative share on the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of a FTSE 100 share that has an unusually high dividend yield but…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

With a yield of 9.3% and a dividend increase of 456% since 2019, is this the ultimate passive income stock?

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at a FTSE 100 share that -- on the face of it -- has all…

Read more »