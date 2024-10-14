Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what Warren Buffett says is ‘the best way to minimise risk’ (it’s not buying the S&P 500)

Here’s what Warren Buffett says is ‘the best way to minimise risk’ (it’s not buying the S&P 500)

What should investors do to try and avoid losing money? Warren Buffett has an answer that doesn’t involve buying an index or diversifying into bonds.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diversifying into different asset classes can be a strategy for trying to manage risk in a portfolio. But this isn’t what billionaire investor Warren Buffett thinks investors should do. 

According to the great man’s investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway currently holds around 25% of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents. Buffett’s advice to shareholders however’s quite different. 

Buffett’s advice

At one annual meeting, Buffett offered Berkshire’s shareholders the following advice about how to manage risk:

We think the best way to minimise risk is to ‘think’… have your default position as always short-term instruments and whenever you see anything intelligent to do, you should do it.

The idea’s straightforward. Instead of trying to balance stocks with bonds, investors should keep their money in something they can access easily until they see a long-term opportunity. 

Chances to buy shares in outstanding businesses at attractive prices don’t come around often though. That’s why it’s important to be ready to make the most of them when they do arise. 

Thinking

According to Buffett, the key to minimising risk is thinking. That means identifying businesses that have outstanding future prospects and figuring out what a fair price for them might be.

I think InterContinental Hotels Group‘s (LSE:IHG) a great example. The company has 6,430 hotels in its network, with another 2,225 in the pipeline. 

Franchising its venues means IHG has relatively low maintenance costs. As a result, 90% of the cash the firm generates can be invested for growth or used for dividends and share buybacks.

The company’s also protected by high switching costs for operators. Once hotels are part of its network, changing to a different franchise is both complicated and expensive. 

Valuation

There’s a lot about IHG that’s attractive from an investment perspective. But there are also risks to consider in working out how much they should be willing to pay for the stock.

One of these is the rise of Airbnb, which continues to expand. That’s a strong competitor that could make it more difficult for IHG to keep growing its market share in the future. 

Right now, IHG shares are trading at around 25 times free cash flow. That’s high, but given the firm’s attractive economics and growth prospects, I don’t think it’s entirely unreasonable.

In order to try and minimise the risk in my own portfolio, I’d look for a better margin of safety before buying. That could come from an improved outlook, or it could come from a lower price.

Managing risk

According to Buffett, the way to minimise risk isn’t by maintaining a fixed allocation to different asset classes. It’s by thinking carefully about businesses and what they’re worth.

Good investing involves buying stocks when they trade at attractive prices. And figuring this out involves understanding what the company’s long-term prospects are. 

This isn’t always possible for every business. But that’s ok – as Buffett says, investors only need to find a few great opportunities to do extremely well over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airbnb and InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole in today’s stock market

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and small-cap stocks are on sale right now. But Royston Wild believes these cheap UK shares may…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Greggs shares through to 2027!

| Ben McPoland

City analysts expect the UK's leading food-on-the-go retailer to continue growing. But would this writer buy Greggs shares today?

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Growth Shares

This FTSE growth share has rocketed 30% in a month! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals one growth share that's really starting to see some momentum after a fantastic set of quarterly results…

Read more »

US Stock

Here are analysts’ latest share price forecasts for Nvidia stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has surged more than 30% in a little over a month. Here’s a look at where Wall Street…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Uber stock through to 2027!

| Ben McPoland

Uber shares just rocketed to a record high after Tesla's robotaxi event. Ben McPoland takes a look at the forecasts…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around 74p, Vodafone’s share price looks 71% undervalued to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price has fallen a lot in recent years but with a major reorganisation in place it looks like…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Here are the 2025 dividend forecasts for FTSE giants Unilever, GSK, and AstraZeneca

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE shares don’t have the highest yields. But Edward Sheldon believes they could deliver attractive returns in the years…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I prefer the FTSE 100 over the S&P 500 right now

| Ken Hall

It's been a good year for both the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500. But Ken Hall explains why he's…

Read more »