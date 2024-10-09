Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I bought these 3 REITs for BIG passive income

I bought these 3 REITs for BIG passive income

After REITs have been getting crushed, Zaven Boyrazian’s been busy snapping up bargains to supercharge his portfolio’s passive income.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have been pulverised since the Bank of England (BoE) started raising interest rates. With property valuations plummeting and debt burdens increasing, investors have been seemingly fleeing this segment of the market, sending these stocks into the gutter.

However, there are plenty of REITs caught in the panic-selling crossfire whose rental cash flows remained resilient, maintaining and even boosting dividends. So much so that I couldn’t help but capitalise on the situation and snap up some terrific bargains and tasty dividend yields.

Jump ahead to today, and these businesses continue to chug along nicely despite what their continued depressed valuations would suggest. And now that the BoE has started cutting interest rates, REITs could be primed to surge in the coming years.

So which stocks did I buy? And should I buy even more today?

Becoming a passive landlord

REITs are a marvellous vehicle for investing in real estate. While a direct investment can provide more control, using this indirect method provides a far more passive approach to generating extra income.

They also open the door to owning some more lucrative commercial real estate rather than being stuck in the more fickle residential sector. And it’s an advantage I fully capitalised on when I bought shares in Londonmetric Property (LSE:LMP), Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE), and Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR).

Across these three stocks, there’s not much variation in the business model. Each owns a portfolio of real estate assets that are leased to businesses or individuals, and the rent is used to service debt and pay dividends. But the companies specialise in different areas of the market.

Londonmetric is predominantly focused on large-scale distribution centres used by retailers and e-commerce giants like Amazon and Tesco. Warehouse REIT caters more to last-mile delivery urban warehouses. And Safestore specialises in self-storage facilities across the UK and Europe.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Debt vs dividends

Buying and developing new properties isn’t cheap, especially in the commercial sector, where the costs venture into the millions. And since their REIT status requires that 90% of net profits must be paid out as dividends, these firms, along with almost every other REIT, are reliant on external financing.

In other words, they’ve each got their own chunky pile of debt to contend with. And that’s created some fairly understandable concern in recent years. Each has seen their interest expenses rise considerably, ramping up the pressure. And Warehouse REIT, in particular, has even had to sell off some properties to shore up its balance sheet.

Yet, despite the wobbles, dividends have remained intact across the board. In fact, both Londonmetric and Safestore have continued to hike shareholder payouts. And when paired with a falling share price, it’s translated into a far more impressive rising dividend yield. That’s why I’m still tempted to add more shares to my portfolio today while they continue to trade at a discount.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc, Safestore Plc, and Warehouse REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc, Safestore Plc, and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Greggs share price now a screaming buy for me after falling 10% this month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones watched the Greggs share price climb and climb, but decided it was too expensive for him. Should he…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
US Stock

3 super S&P 500 stocks that could smash global ETFs over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

History shows that allocating some capital to top S&P 500 stocks can significantly boost an investor's financial returns over the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 insider’s selling but 2 brokers say “buy”. What’s going on?

| James Beard

A director of this FTSE 250 retailer has sold £114m of stock but brokers rate its shares a Buy. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E of 7.7 is the Lloyds share price back in deep bargain territory?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has enjoyed watching the Lloyds share price rise and rise over the last year, while its dividends are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BP, Phoenix Group and Rolls-Royce are 3 shares Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been attracting attention recently. But the oil giant's not the only stock UK investors have been snapping…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 54% in 5 years, is the worst over for the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Since October 2019, the Vodafone share price has been the worst performer on the FTSE 100. But our writer thinks…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s the second income strategy I wish I’d followed when I started investing

| Mark David Hartley

I've made many mistakes while working towards a second income from dividends. If I'd used this strategy, I'd have avoided…

Read more »

Halloween concept. a couple of people dressed as witches and vampires with pumpkins for heads
Investing Articles

3 of my favourite FTSE 100 bargains this October!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has risen strongly in 2024. But there are still plenty of brilliant bargains to be found this…

Read more »