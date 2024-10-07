Here’s how a mixed growth strategy might be the way I’d try to target long-term passive income, if I were starting right now.

How I’d invest £1,000 a month to aim for a passive income of £45,000 a year

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

I think the opportunities for building a passive income pot on the stock market might have never been better than they are today.

If I were younger and starting again, I’d do things a bit, though not a lot, differently. Mostly, I’d stick with a diversified portfolio, hold for decades, and reinvest my dividends.

But I might take more risk with a portion of my cash.

Chips on the side

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), today, reminds me of high-tech growth stock opportunities I missed in the past. Nividia is up a whopping 2,600% in the past five years.

If I’d invested just £200 a month for a year prior to that, I could now be sitting on something around £62,400. And if I cashed that in and transfered it to a range of FTSE shares?

The UK stock market has made total returns of around 7% in the long term, so just that one well-timed investment of £2,400 could be enough to now get me about £4,300 in passive income each year.

That, of course, tells me nothing about whether I should buy Nvidia shares today, of course.

The one that got away

It reminds me of another great Nasdaq stock I missed out on, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).

I remember looking at Amazon in December 1999 and thinking it was heading for a crash, and I shouldn’t touch it with a bargepole.

I watched the dot com bubble deflate, smug in the knowledge that I hadn’t lost a single penny in it.

But what’s happened to Amazon since then? What if I’d I bought even at the peak in 1999, at the worst possible time? Well, if I’d held on, by today my money could have multiplied 35-fold.

And if I’d got in near the bottom of the crash in 2000? I’d be up around 600-fold. That’s how good I am at avoiding sure-fire losses in bubbles about to burst.

Spill the beans

So, what’s this modestly different strategy I’d go for if I had my time again?

It’s to put 80% of my investment cash into my favourite, boring, stocks. And let’s assume I could equal the UK average of about 7% per year.

And then use the other 20% to chase Nasdaq growth stocks. If I achieved the Nasdaq’s total returns of the past 35 years, I might get around 14% per year on average.

With £1,000 a month for 20 years, the 80% of my cash in UK stocks could grow to £408,000. And the 20% in the Nasdaq could reach £235,000.

And the lot then moved to the London stock exchange could net me my £45,000 per year returns at 7%.

Any danger signs?

Isn’t this a high-risk strategy? Well, yes, I can’t deny that. Those past high returns might well not happen again. But I’d still only be going for the big risks with 20% of my money.

And here’s an interesting observation…

Suppose I’d split £10,000 across 10 high-risk growth stocks five years ago. One was Nvidia, and the other nine all went bust and wiped me out. I’d still £26,000 today.