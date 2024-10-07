Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares up until 2028

Based on analysts’ forecasts, dividends from Lloyds shares are on track to keep rising until 2028, sending the yield as high as 8.6%!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With interest rates finally rising in recent years, Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have enjoyed refreshed popularity among British investors. The bank’s always been a UK favourite due to its size and stability. Yet since the start of 2024, the share price has also started to rise, climbing by more than 20%, with dividends also getting hiked.

That certainly sounds like a promising trait for income investors. So what lies in store for Lloyds’ dividend according to analyst forecasts? And should I be considering this business for my income portfolio?

A rising dividend

Following its half-year results, Lloyds bank announced a hike to its interim dividend, from 0.92p to 1.06p. And this welcome boost subsequently pushed the yield to a chunky 4.9% at today’s prices. That’s firmly ahead of the FTSE 100’s current 3.5% yield. And looking at the latest forecasts, it seems to be on track to grow even higher.

Year Dividend Per Share Dividend Growth Dividend Yield 2024 3.18p 15.2% 5.4% 2025 3.66p 15.1% 6.2% 2026 4.21p 15.0% 7.1% 2027 4.63p 10.0% 7.9% 2028 5.09p 9.9% 8.6%

Forecasts always need to be taken with a pinch of salt. They’re dependent on a lot of assumptions that are by no means guaranteed to pass. Nevertheless, the prospect of double-digit dividend growth paired with an 8.6% future yield’s undoubtedly exciting. So what’s driving this?

The power of interest rates

Now that the Bank of England has started cutting interest rates, it may sound logical that Lloyds is set to suffer. After all, the bank makes its money by charging interest on loans. So surely the higher the rates, the better? Well, not quite.

A rising problem that started to emerge is the threat of defaults. After interest rates were hiked so sharply, many customers on variable-rate loans simply couldn’t keep up. In the meantime, businesses began cutting costs and delaying large projects due to the higher price of debt.

Now that rates have started to fall, these delays are falling with them. In other words, debt‘s becoming more affordable, driving up demand and creating opportunities for Lloyds.

We’ve already started to see this being reflected in the financial results, with £2.7bn of new loans issued in the first half of 2024. And if projections are accurate, this figure will rise even higher in 2025. At the same time, the group appears to be on track to delivering its £1.2bn cost savings later this year. And that opens the door to higher margins, even as interest rates continue to fall.

Time to buy the shares?

There’s a lot to be positive about this bank. Yet, it’s not without its weaknesses. The Financial Conduct Authority’s currently sniffing around regarding commissions on motor financing policies. But even if the regulatory investigation finds no wrongdoing, that doesn’t change the fact Lloyds isn’t largely in control of its own destiny.

The bank’s highly dependent on the state of the British economy and monetary policy, neither of which it has control over. Suppose another spanner is thrown into the works? In that case, the current dividend forecast may prove inaccurate, leaving investors with a smaller passive income than expected.

Personally, this lack of control doesn’t entice me to add this business to my portfolio, even with the seemingly bullish outlook over the next five years.