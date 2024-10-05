Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 simple moves to try and grow value in an ISA, without putting in more money

3 simple moves to try and grow value in an ISA, without putting in more money

Christopher Ruane details a trio of moves he’d make to try and improve his Stocks and Shares ISA valuation without investing new cash.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Britvic (copyright Evan Doherty)

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is well-suited a long-term investment timeframe. Hopefully, over years and decades to come, my tax-free ISA will grow in value. That could come in part from me adding more funds to it.

But I think it is also possible to try and increase the value of my ISA even without adding a penny in new funds.

Here are three moves I could make.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

1. Don’t withdraw a penny

Shares inside an ISA may sometimes pay out dividends. These can be withdrawn from the ISA wrapper.

It makes sense to me why people do this. Maybe they have an unexpected bill to pay or would like some passive income streams.

But by leaving those dividends inside my ISA, I would have more to invest even without putting in new cash myself.

2. Sell very overvalued shares

As an investor, I think it is important to have a sense of what we think any share we own is worth. Different people’s opinions may and do vary, that is why we have a stock market. But without having an idea as to what we think a share is worth, it is impossible to judge whether it seems undervalued or overvalued.

Sometimes, shares I own may look overvalued. Occasionally, they come to look very overvalued. In such a situation, by selling those shares I can turn them into cash and use it to buy other shares I find much more attractively valued.

In a bubble, overvalued shares can become even more overvalued. By selling, I miss out on some potential gains. But I think it is more prudent to cash in when I think a share is very overvalued, rather than risk waiting and finding a sudden crash brings the valuation back down to earth.

3. Consider selling the weakest share

As a prudent investor, naturally I keep my Stocks and Shares ISA diversified. At any one time, I will feel better about some of the shares I own than others. Sometimes as investors we become emotionally attached to our investments.

Rationally though, it makes sense from time to time to review ISA holdings, identify the worst share at that moment and then decide whether it is worth keeping, or just selling even at a loss.

For example, I am still clinging on to shares in boohoo (LSE: BOO). I still like the company’s range of brands, large customer base and formerly proven business model.

But the boohoo share price has been in freefall. It is down 14% this year and a massive 88% over the past five years. Even a recent spurt in the price is down not to business performance but talk of a potential break-up.

Why have I not sold? I have been judging that boohoo’s problems are fixable and its commercial approach can deliver again in the future as it has in the past. But the business trend has been alarming – revenues fell 17% last year — and the shares have fallen a long, long way in recent years.

Things sometimes get better in the stock market for a struggling company, but they often get worse. I’m looking to sell my boohoo shares if there is not clear evidence of an improving business this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Boohoo Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

My best stock to buy for 2024’s smashing the market! Is there more to come?

| Paul Summers

It's a case of 'so far, so good' for our writer's pick for the best stock to buy for 2024.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 fantastic passive income stocks I’d feel confident going all in on

| Mark David Hartley

Diversification's considered crucial to safeguard a portfolio of stocks. But if I could choose only two, it would be these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in October, which included three 'Fire' recs!

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s the dividend forecast for BT shares? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Have I made a mistake in not buying BT shares for the dividend, even while watching the share price dip…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These might just be the cheapest FTSE 100 shares for me to buy next

| Alan Oscroft

There are many ways we can consider which are the best UK shares to buy at any time. I'm seeing…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest for a second income using my £20k ISA allowance

| Kevin Godbold

Here's a three-strand investing strategy and some stock ideas for building a second income portfolio starting with £20k in an…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett investment with 1,810% earnings growth

| Stephen Wright

When Warren Buffett first started buying Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2000, it was making $122m a year. In 2023, it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 magnificent UK stocks I plan to hold beyond 2030

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK stocks look set to benefit from favourable demographics over the next decade so Edward Sheldon is planning to…

Read more »