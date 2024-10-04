Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d buy these 7%+ yielding dividend shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA!

Why I’d buy these 7%+ yielding dividend shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA!

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA can save individuals a fortune in tax over time. Here are three dividend shares I’d buy for a large passive income.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We at The Motley Fool are huge fans of the Stocks and Shares ISA. It can save investors a fortune in taxes on dividends alone.

In the UK, dividend taxes are not insignificant. And they escalate considerably, according to an individual’s income tax band:

Tax bandTax rate on dividends
Basic rate8.75%
Higher rate33.75%
Additional rate39.35%

A yearly dividend tax allowance of £500 is applied before taxes are taken. But this has fallen considerably in recent years and could continue to do so.

I’m also likely to see a big bite taken out of my eventual return, regardless of this allowance. Let me show you why investing in an ISA can be so important for building wealth.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Big tax savings

The following high-yield dividend shares are near the top of my shopping list for when I next have cash to invest:

  • Greencoat Renewables (LSE:GRP), which has a forward dividend yield of 7.2%
  • Phoenix Group, whose forward dividend yield’s 9.5%
  • HSBC, which has a prospective dividend yield of 8.9%

If broker forecasts prove correct, a £20,000 lump sum investment spread across these UK shares would provide me with a £1,700 passive income.

If held within an ISA, I’d pay £0 in dividend tax to HM Revenue and Customs. However, if I were a basic rate taxpayer I’d have to pay £105.

As a higher-rate or additional-rate taxpayer, I’d be liable for a much higher £405 and £472.20 respectively.

It’s important to remember too, that these payments are due each and every year. If these companies maintain or grow their dividends, I could end up paying tens of thousands of pounds in dividend tax over a few decades.

3 top dividend shares

So if I had a spare £20k floating about, I’d max out my annual ISA allowance and add them to my portfolio that way. But why would I buy these specific stocks, you ask?

In the case of HSBC, I think it has considerable long-term investment potential due to its focus on fast-growing Asia. Economic problems in China may dent earnings growth in the immediate future. But I feel the future here’s bright as population sizes and wealth levels boom in its emerging markets.

I also like Phoenix Group as a way to capitalise on the UK’s growing elderly population. While it faces considerable competitive pressures, it has a chance to supercharge profits as pension sales rise.

I’m especially interested in buying Greencoat Renewables shares this October, which operates clean energy assets across Ireland and in parts of Continental Europe.

With inflation toppling across the eurozone, it could receive a big boost to earnings if the European Central Bank (as expected) ramps up interest rate cuts.

Greencoat Renewables' geographic footprint.
Source: Greencoat Renewables

Furthermore, Greencoat has considerable long-term investment potential too, as demand for solar energy rockets in response to the escalating climate crisis.

Having said that, the profits it makes could suffer at times when unfavourable weather conditions emerge.

But on the whole, I think it could be a reliable dividend payer over time, as its history of paying above-average dividends since 2017 shows. This is thanks in large part to the defensive nature of its operations.

I think it’s a top dividend share for ISA investors to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

After soaring 62% in a month, is it too late to buy NIO stock?

| Charlie Carman

NIO stock has been revving up as China unleashes a bold economic stimulus package, but there's a risk the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Want a 10% yield? 2 FTSE shares to consider buying today

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 dividend shares are among the best to consider for a large income through to…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Growth, value and dividends! 2 FTSE 250 shares to consider in October

| Royston Wild

Diversification's an important part of the investment process. And these FTSE 250 shares could help investors effectively achieve this. Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BT phone home! Are shares in the British telecoms giant finally looking to the skies?

| Mark David Hartley

BT shares look on track to make solid gains for the first time in years but a heavy debt load…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a £45,444 passive income with an ISA!

| Royston Wild

The Individual Savings Account (ISA) can be a powerful weapon in the quest for a life-changing passive income, as Royston…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE 100 share I think will break through £100bn

| Harshil Patel

Few FTSE 100 shares are globally diversified technology companies. Our writer explores the prospects for a data firm that is.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best AIM stocks to consider buying in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy in October, featuring a Hidden Winners recommendation!

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares with ex-dividend dates next week!

| Royston Wild

Fancy grabbing some juicy dividends in the coming weeks? These FTSE 100 shares all go ex-dividend during the next seven…

Read more »