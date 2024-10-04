3 top FTSE 100 shares! Which one is my favourite

The FTSE 100 has had a decent 2024 so far. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at some of its top companies and picks his favourite.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 100 has had a pretty good run so far this year, rising by 7.3%. However, I’ve noticed three companies in the index that outpace this return. I’ll be taking a look at each of them and discuss which one I would add to my portfolio if I had the spare cash to do so.

Halma

Halma (LSE:HLMA) is a group of global safety equipment companies, specialising in hazard detection and life protection.

Its shares have increased by 14% this year, providing a good return to investors. It has also been a consistent winner for a while, growing 1,066% over the last 15 years.

The company has mainly achieved its strong growth through acquisitions. In FY24, revenue grew by 10% to £2bn and adjusted profit before tax (PBT) grew by the same percentage to £396m. That’s pretty impressive.

There’s an inherent risk with growth through acquisitions. If returns from the acquired company don’t materialise, a lot of debt associated with the acquisition still needs to be paid off. However, as of July 2024, the company has made 52 acquisitions. Any new one will be a small proportion of its overall business.

Aviva

Out of the three companies I’m writing about, Aviva (LSE:AV) has experienced the most tepid beat over the FTSE 100, returning 10%.

However, its latest half-year results were pretty robust as operating profit increased by 14% to £875m.

Because of the cyclical nature of the financial services industry, the company is vulnerable to shifts in macroeconomic conditions. Therefore, the insurance provider may see a fall in demand for its products and services when times are tough. It’s possible people will cut their insurance to control their expenses when the economy isn’t doing well.

But this doesn’t seem to be the case right now. Aviva saw its general insurance premiums rise by 15% to £6bn in the first half of 2024. Furthermore, economies grow in the long term, so the firm’s shares should likewise do so.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have consistently proven me wrong. Just when I think they’ve reached their peak, they once again march upward. They’ve already increased 78% this year after climbing 221% in 2023.

As a result, the company has quite a pricey price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.5. Thus, its shares could fall quite dramatically on the back of bad news. With fears of a potential US recession, its demand could fall, which may be a catalyst for this.

That said, Rolls-Royce has seen a lot of growth since the pandemic. For example, its PBT almost doubled from £524m to £1.04bn in the first half of 2024.

It also looks like the firm has further growth opportunities ahead. It was recently chosen by the Czech Republic’s state utility company for its small modular reactors (SMR). The SMR market is expected to be worth £295bn by 2043, so it can provide further fuel for Rolls-Royce’s revenue.

Verdict?

I like all three companies, but if I had to choose one it would be Rolls-Royce. Out of the three, I believe it has the best growth prospects. Even though its shares might be expensive now, it could quickly grow into this valuation by taking advantage of these opportunities. That’s why if I had the spare cash, I’d buy its shares today.