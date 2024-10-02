Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 of my favourite FTSE 100 value stocks this October!

3 of my favourite FTSE 100 value stocks this October!

The FTSE 100 remains packed with bargain shares at the start of the fourth quarter. Here are three that stand out to our writer Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100‘s enjoyed healthy gains in 2024 following years of underperformance. It’s up 7% since the turn of the year as investors have woken up to the compelling cheapness of UK shares.

There are various measures share pickers can use to recognise value. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and dividend yield are a couple of popular ones. So is the price-to-book (P/B) ratio, which assesses a company’s share price relative to the value of its assets.

Based on these metrics, I think the following Footsie stocks could be worth considering as they’re very cheap.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered's P/B ratio
Source: TradingView

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) looks cheap across a variety of measures. Its P/B ratio of around 0.6 is well below the bargain watermark of 1, as the chart above shows.

The bank also offers excellent value relative to predicted earnings. An 81% earnings bounce is expected by City analysts in 2024. This results in a P/E ratio of 6.5 times.

Furthermore, StanChart’s price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1 is also below the value benchmark of 1.

Like HSBC, it’s cheaper than other major Footsie banks due to its extensive exposure to China. Earnings are in danger as Asia’s largest economy — and in particular its ailing property sector — struggles for traction.

However, I believe StanChart’s low valuation already accounts for the challenges in China. On top of this, I’m encouraged by local lawmakers’ ongoing determination to avoid a major downturn, as the People’s Bank of China’s massive stimulus measures last week illustrate.

I think Standard Chartered could prove a top long-term pick to consider as wealth levels in its Asian and African markets steadily grow.

National Grid

Even following this year’s dividend cut, the dividend yield on National Grid shares sits at a healthy 4.5%. This beats the FTSE 100 average by a full percentage point.

For the following two years (to March 2026 and 2027), the dividend yield marches closer to 5% too, with City analysts tipping an immediate return to dividend growth. Yields are 4.7% and 4.8% respectively.

National Grid slashed dividends this year following a rights issue to fund its infrastructure building programme. Further such action can’t be ruled out later on, and especially in light of the firm’s debt-loaded balance sheet.

However, I’m optimistic National Grid’s huge green energy investment will prove lucrative over the long term. Plans to grow its asset base by approximately 10% a year through to 2029 could deliver sustained profits (and consequently dividend) growth.

United Utilities Group

United Utilities looks cheap when it comes to predicted earnings and dividends, in my opinion. Its forward PEG ratio is 0.4, created by expectations of a 55% year on year earnings improvement.

Meanwhile, the FTSE firm’s dividend yield is an index-beating 4.8%.

United Utilities' dividend yield.
Source: TradingView

Investing in water suppliers like this carries greater regulatory risk than usual. Complaints over customer charges, leaks, and environmental impact, mean that strict new rules from regulator Ofwat could be approaching.

However, a severe clamp down on the likes of United Utilities is yet to materialise. And such action isn’t tipped to come any time soon by industry commentators. I still think such water companies are attractive defensive shares to consider right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why BAE Systems shares and FTSE 100 oil stocks spiked today

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains how BAE Systems shares can offer a bit more stability to his stock portfolio during these volatile…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Up 45% in a year with a 4% yield, this REIT just entered the FTSE 250. Is it a buy?

| Mark David Hartley

After a year of solid gains, a promising new REIT has joined the ranks of the FTSE 250. Our writer…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

All yielding over 6%, which of the FTSE 100’s top 10 passive income stocks is the best?

| James Beard

There are plenty of Footsie shares paying generous levels of passive income. Our writer looks at those offering the biggest…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s next for the Shell share price?

| Stephen Wright

Iran’s missile attack has caused the price of oil to rise, taking energy stocks along with it. But what’s next…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the easyJet share price climbed 9% in September, and what happened next

| Alan Oscroft

The easyJet share price had been having a good September. But the latest events in the Middle East have knocked…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could small modular reactors (SMRs) be a game-changer for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

The Rolls-Royce share price has surged since 2022, but now a major new growth industry is emerging on the horizon,…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is JD Sports a buy for me, as the share price falls on H1 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Mixed first-half figures lead to a drop in the JD Sports Fashion share price, despite strong management optimism for the…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As BP shares drop 29%, is it time for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

BP shares have tracked the oil price down in recent months, leaving the stock even more undervalued, and overlooking its…

Read more »