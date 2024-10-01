Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s where I think the FTSE 100 will be in 5 years

Here’s where I think the FTSE 100 will be in 5 years

Edward Sheldon examines returns from the FTSE 100 over the last 20 years and projects where the blue-chip index could be in five years’ time.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has performed relatively well in 2024. Over nine months, it rose from 7,733 to 8,237 – a gain of 6.5%.

Here, I’m going to discuss where I think the index could be in half a decade’s time. Let’s get into it.

This could go badly wrong

Let me start by saying that forecasting future index levels is notoriously difficult. So, my predictions for the Footsie could turn out to be horribly wrong (and quite embarrassing).

Making forecasts can still be a useful exercise, however. Because they help me focus on achieving the best investment returns possible.

The FTSE 100’s historical returns

Now, to generate a forecast for the FTSE 100, I looked at the index’s past performance over the last 20 calendar years (2004 to 2023). I wanted to see how it has performed over the long term.

What I found was that over the last two decades, it has delivered total returns of approximately 6.3% per year. That’s gains plus dividends.

The thing is, we’ve had some pretty monumental crises in that period. There was the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/09, which sent the FTSE 100 down nearly 30% in 2008. Then there was the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, which sent the index into another major tailspin. Both of these events affected long-term returns significantly.

My forecast

Looking ahead, I’m going to assume that we don’t see anything as crazy as these two events over the next five years. So, returns from the index could be a little higher than 6.3% per year.

I’m going to forecast total returns of 7% annually. And I’m going to break that up into 3.7% index gains and 3.3% dividends per year (that’s roughly the yield today).

Taking that 3.7% gain per year and applying it to today’s level of 8,237, we get a level of 9,878 in five years’ time. In other words, the Footsie could be close to 10,000 by then.

Higher returns from individual stocks?

I’ll point out that I expect many stocks within the index to perform much better than this over the next five years. There are likely to be plenty of stocks that return 10%, 20%, or even more per year over this period.

One stock I’m excited about is Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.). It’s a healthcare company that specialises in joint replacement technology.

Like a lot of healthcare companies, this one experienced some setbacks during the pandemic. With many hip and knee surgeries postponed, its growth slowed.

The outlook is now improving though. This year, the group expects underlying revenue growth of 5-6%, which is healthy. Meanwhile, City analysts expect earnings per share of 11% this year and 19% next.

Given that the price-to-earnings — or P/E ratio — is just 14 right now, I see scope for an upward valuation rerating. Add in dividends (the yield is about 2.4% currently), and total returns in the years ahead could be attractive as earnings climb.

Of course, buying individual stocks is riskier than investing in a FTSE 100 index fund. That’s because every company has its own risks.

Here, risks include competition from rivals and new disruptive medical technologies.

All things considered though, I think this stock has the potential to beat the index. That’s why I own it in my own portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million targeting Warren Buffett’s “baffling” stocks

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett’s quote on how stocks can be “baffling” contains wise words for anyone looking to achieve a big goal…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Down 13%, is BAE Systems’ share price too much of a bargain for me to miss?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has dropped recently leaving the stock undervalued, despite strong earnings growth forecasts and a bulging order…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Up 33% in a year, where next for the share price of this FTSE 100 retailer?

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he recently bought the stock of a FTSE 100 company that’s one of the UK’s best…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: Share Advisor’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

10.5% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Phoenix Group shares through to 2026

| Royston Wild

Phoenix shares have proved a great way to generate a passive income for years. Should I add the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

6.2% yield! Should I buy this FTSE 100 dividend stock in October?

| Royston Wild

BP shares offer one of the largest yields on the Footsie. But do the risks of buying this dividend stock…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A top dividend share and an income-generating ETF to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 dividend share carries yields around 8% for the next two years. Royston Wild thinks it deserves attention…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5k on either of these 2 cheap growth shares in October!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares are tipped to deliver explosive near-term earnings growth. And right now they're…

Read more »