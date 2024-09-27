Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 8.6% dividend yield! Is this cheap FTSE 100 stock a ‘no-brainer’ buy for passive income?

8.6% dividend yield! Is this cheap FTSE 100 stock a ‘no-brainer’ buy for passive income?

Owning dividend-paying companies can be a wonderful way of making passive income. So, would our Foolish writer buy this top-tier beast for its sky-high yield?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to generating passive income from the stock market, there are a number of FTSE 100 stocks that jump out as potentially brilliant candidates for my portfolio.

Today, I’m running the rule over one in particular.

Income superstock

British American Tobacco’s (LSE: BATS) been a favourite among income investors for donkey’s years. And it’s not hard to see why.

This is a company that’s built a great record of consistently raising the amount of cash it hands back every quarter. And consistency isn’t something the market’s known for.

But it’s not just the hikes that appeal to me. It’s the size of the dividend yield itself.

Sky-high dividends

Based on analyst projections, the top-tier giant will dish out a total of 238p per share to investors in FY24. Using the stock price as I type, that converts to a monster yield of 8.6%, or £86, if I’d had £1,000 invested.

For perspective, the index itself yields ‘just’ 3.5%. On top of this, only three other businesses — all from the financial sector — offer more.

Oh, and I can take a stake for less than eight times forecast earnings. That’s dirt cheap, at least compared to the UK average.

Surely all this makes it a ‘no-brainer’ buy for this Fool? Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple.

Falling consumption

As investors, we’re regularly reminded to not assume that the future will resemble the past. Accordingly, I can’t assume that a Dividend Aristocrat like British American Tobacco will keep on keeping on.

For one, we know that global tobacco consumption’s falling. In a 2024 report, The World Health Organisation estimated that about 22% of adults used tobacco in 2020. That’s down from 33% in 2000. By 2030, it’s expected to be 18%.

As far as the UK’s concerned, the new government’s mulling over additional restrictions on outdoor smoking and prohibiting the sale of tobacco to people born on or after January 2009.

It’s hardly a bullish backdrop.

Safe for now?

To be fair, this FTSE 100 beast has been doing what it can to protect earnings. Next-generation products are proving very popular. Vuse, for example, is the number-one global vaping brand.

There are also many parts of the world where public health campaigns on smoking aren’t a priority, at least for now. Usage rates in countries like Egypt and Jordan are actually rising!

This leads me to think that dividend payments — while never guaranteed — should continue for a good while yet.

My verdict

From an ethical point of view, I understand why some people won’t go near British American Tobacco. The same argument can be levied at other ‘sin stocks’, like defence contractors and betting firms.

Looking at it purely from the perspective of investing for passive income however, I like what I see and might be tempted if I had the funds to put to work.

But a no-brainer buy? I’d hesitate to say that about any company. The only no-brainer move for me is maintaining a diversified portfolio.

Owning a bunch of dividend-paying stocks from different sectors should help me mitigate any damage if one or two of them are forced to cut or cancel their distributions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is up 6% in a week! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Even after its rise in the last week, this Fool plans to steer clear of Nvidia stock. Here he explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK or US: which are the best shares to buy this autumn?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been looking for shares to buy for his portfolio. Here he explains why he thinks both sides…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

With a forward P/E of 7.9 and an 8.2% yield, is this the FTSE 100’s best value stock?

| Charlie Carman

On several metrics, this value stock looks very attractive, but there are question marks over the sustainability of its business…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 stashed away? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £15,434 a year

| Charlie Keough

If this Fool had a lump sum of savings, he'd start investing in the stock market to make a second…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d start investing today to aim to build a £1.3m portfolio from scratch

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author isn’t banking on luck to achieve his wealth goals. Instead, he believes the smartest path to success is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 46%, are Barclays shares one of the best buys on the FTSE 100 right now?

| Charlie Keough

Barclays shares have been on a tear. But this Fool thinks they’ve a lot further to go. Here, he breaks…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Diageo share price is up nearly 10% in just 3 weeks!

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Diageo is relieved to see the share price heading in the right direction for the first time…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Struggling to find stocks to buy? Here’s some advice from Charlie Munger

| Stephen Wright

Finding stocks to buy when share prices are rising can be a challenge. But investors needn’t worry – Charlie Munger…

Read more »