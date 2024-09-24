Member Login
3 FTSE 100 stocks set to offer handsome dividend yields in 2025

3 FTSE 100 stocks set to offer handsome dividend yields in 2025

A whole host of Footsie dividend stocks look to have very attractive yields for next year. Ben McPoland highlights three of them here.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some UK dividend stocks are carrying yields well above their historical norms. Here are three from the FTSE 100 whose forecast payouts for FY 2025 look very attractive.

Asset management

First up is investment management firm M&G (LSE: MNG). The stock is offering a mouthwatering forward yield of 9.9%, which is why I’ve been considering it for my portfolio recently.

The only reservation I have is that I already own shares in Aviva (LSE: AV.), HSBC, and Legal & General.

I’m a bit worried about overexposing my portfolio to financial stocks. Especially as they’re all susceptible to tumbling if the global economy tanks. If that happened, customers could pull more money out of M&G’s funds.

Still, I think the firm has successfully navigated a challenging macro environment over the past couple of years. In H1, it reported an adjusted operating profit of £375m, which nearly matched the previous year’s figure.

As of June, 62% of its mutual funds ranked in the upper two performance quartiles over three years, and 66% over five years. In institutional asset management, over 70% of funds outperformed their benchmarks over the same periods.

The firm’s Solvency II coverage ratio rose to 210%, indicating a strong capital position. The dividend edged up from 6.5p per share to 6.6p.

The yield is currently the second-highest in the FTSE 100 (discounting Vodafone, whose impending cut shows that high yields aren’t guaranteed).

Tobacco

Next up is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). The tobacco giant is sporting a dazzling 8.7% forward dividend yield.

The stock’s up 20% since I first started buying it in March. Yet it still looks severely undervalued on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 7.6 for 2025.

That’s far less than both the FTSE 100 average and international peers like Altria and Philip Morris International.

Granted, cigarette sales are on the decline globally and its non-smoking division (vaping, heated tobacco, pouches, etc) faces stiff competition. These are risks, for sure.

Yet the company continues to make substantial profits — enough to afford the generous dividends — while buying back a load of its own shares.

If the stock continues to trade at a steep discount to US peers, I think it’s just a matter for time before the firm switches its primary listing to New York. Not great for London, but this may potentially result in a higher valuation.

Insurance

Finally, there’s Aviva. The insurance stock has a forecast dividend yield of 7.7%. That’s not as high as the previous two, but it’s still more than double the FTSE 100 average.

In the first half, the company generated growth across the board. Group operating profit rose 14% to £875m, with general insurance premiums in the UK and Ireland up 18% to £3.8bn.

The interim dividend was hiked 7% to 11.9p per share, while a £300m share buyback was carried out.

CEO Amanda Blanc was bullish: “Sales are up. Operating profit is up. The dividend is up. Our plan to deliver more for customers and shareholders is working really well.

As with M&G, a market downturn would negatively impact the value of its investment portfolio and diminish investor sentiment around the sector.

Still, Aviva’s management is confident about further returns of capital to shareholders. I’d happily buy more shares with spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

