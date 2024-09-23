Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price can’t slow down! But has it gone too far?

The Rolls-Royce share price can’t slow down! But has it gone too far?

The Rolls-Royce share price has been soaring. But this Fool reckons it could keep rising. He explains why.

Posted by
Charlie Keough
Charlie Keough is a freelance investment writer. Prior to joining the Motley Fool UK, he worked for a global asset management company. He has also spent time working at a corporate finance boutique focused on sell-side M&A. He aims to buy blue-chip high yield stocks that he can hold in his portfolio for the decades to come.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been an incredible year for the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) share price. During the last 12 months, the stock has jumped a monumental 140.4%.

We’ve seen its fine form continue recently. In the last month, the stock has climbed 5.9%. It’s up 6.6% in the last five days alone.

But now sitting at £5.28 a share, what’s next in store for the British icon? While it may seem like Rolls stock can’t slow down, is there a threat that it has gone too far?

Before we delve into that, I want to explore what has been the catalyst behind its share price soaring in the last week or so. The reason is that Rolls was chosen by CEZ Group, the Czech state utility company, as the preferred choice for its small modular reactor (SMR) programme out of seven potential candidates.

Investors have been getting excited about Rolls’ SMR business for a while now. So, it’s no wonder its share price jumped when this deal was announced.

Valuation

But with its recent rise pushing the share price comfortably past the £5 mark, is there any room for further growth?

There are a few ways to go about answering that question. Let’s start by looking at the stock’s valuation.

It currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.1. That’s above the FTSE 100 average of around 11. As seen below, when looking ahead its forward P/E rises to 31.


Created with TradingView

Then there’s its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. As the chart below highlights, its current P/S is 2.5. That’s slightly above FTSE 100 competitor BAE Systems (1.6).


Created with TradingView

More to come?

Based on that, it’s possible to argue that Rolls-Royce is overvalued. But what do the experts see the stock doing in the times ahead?

Fourteen analysts offering a 12-month target price for it have an average price of £5.81, representing a 10.2% premium from where the stock sits today.

Of course, analysts’ predictions can be wrong. However, it’s clear that on the whole, they believe it can keep creeping upwards.

The bigger picture

I can see why. The business has produced a great U-turn from where it was during the pandemic. Under CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, the firm has transformed back into the powerhouse it once was.

Under his leadership, profits have soared. In its most recent half-year update, Rolls posted an operating profit of £1.1bn, up 74% from the same period last year. Looking more long term, the company is targeting £2.8bn in operating profit by 2027.

Of course, that won’t come without challenges. For example, supply chain issues could prove to be a stumbling block. In its update, it highlighted that it expects up to a £200m cash impact to these issues on its free cash flow for the year. There’s the threat that this risk will continue in the next 24 months as well.

But even despite these challenges, this is a stock I like the look of today. While its valuation may look a tad expensive, I’m happy paying for quality. And with Rolls-Royce, I think it has plenty. I’m hoping to have some cash this month so I’ll be picking up some shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the IAG share price? It’s on a roll

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price has surged 25% over the past six months, with most of that growth coming in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thinking of buying these cheap passive income stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

I'm searching for passive income stocks for my 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA. The big problem? There are too many…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 steps to turn a £20k ISA into a £5,418 yearly second income

| Christopher Ruane

With these three steps, out writer reckons he could earn a second income of over £5,000 annually in future by…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before October [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month, are easyJet shares ready for takeoff?

| Ken Hall

easyJet shares have jumped in a late summer surge, but is the budget airline ready to soar higher?

Read more »

Investing Articles

I reckon this is one of the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding the best dividend shares to help build a passive income stream isn’t an easy feat. Our writer breaks down…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett approach to building wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some simple lessons from the long and successful investment career of billionaire Warren Buffett, this writer aims to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Phoenix Group, Legal & General, BP: here’s what FTSE 100 investors have been buying

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown users have been plowing money into these three FTSE 100 shares over the past week. What else have…

Read more »