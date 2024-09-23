Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I reckon this is one of the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100!

I reckon this is one of the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100!

Finding the best dividend shares to help build a passive income stream isn’t an easy feat. Our writer breaks down one pick she likes.

Posted by
Sumayya Mansoor
Sumayya Mansoor has worked in the financial services industry for close to two decades across mortgages, financial advice, and pensions in a multitude of different roles. Away from work, Sumayya enjoys travelling and fine dining.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the best dividend shares on the UK’s premier index is Aviva (LSE: AV.), in my humble opinion. Here’s why I reckon it could be a top-notch stock to help build wealth in my portfolio, and why I would love to buy some shares when I next can.

Five reasons I like Aviva shares

When looking for dividend stocks, I look for key criteria to be met in order to aid my investment case.

  • Market standing. In an ideal world, I prefer the stock in question to be a market leader. This is certainly the case for insurance giant Aviva, with its more than £13bn market cap. It’s one of the largest and best-known insurance businesses in the UK. Plus, it has excellent coverage with an international presence too.
  • Performance and payout track record. I’ll start by stating the obvious, which is that the past is never a guarantee of the future. However, I’d much rather buy shares in a firm that possesses a good track record of improving performance and consistently rewarding shareholders. This track record offers me insight into a firm’s priorities and ability to perform. Aviva ticks this box too.
  • Rate of return. This is crucial for me, personally, and at present, Aviva shares offer a dividend yield of 7%. For context, the FTSE 100 average is around 3.6%. Although I understand that dividends are never guaranteed, I’m interested in building wealth through consistent dividends. Plus, I need to be wary of ultra high yields which could be a sign that a business is in trouble if the share price falls off a cliff, for example.
  • Share price activity. As the chart below shows, Aviva shares have been on a good run. So first off, the higher-than-average yield isn’t a sign of trouble. Over a 12-month period, the shares have risen 24% from 394p at this time last year, to current levels of 492p.
  • Valuation. I’ll be the first to admit I love a bargain. However, at the same time, I’ve no qualms about paying a fair price for quality. Luckily for me, Aviva shares fall into the first category. They trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10, which I consider to be great value for money.

Risks and final thoughts

My first concern is that of intense competition in the financial services sector. Some of Aviva’s largest competitors include other FTSE 100 giants such as Legal & General. This competition could have an impact on performance and returns.

Another issue is that of economic volatility, which could hinder performance. For example, when consumers are battling higher living costs, they could turn away from financial planning products. This is because being worried about the present makes it harder to think about planning for the future. This could dent earnings and returns for Aviva.

Overall, for me, the pros outweigh the cons by some distance when it comes to Aviva as a top dividend stock. There’s lots to like about Aviva shares and I reckon the shares could help me build wealth through consistent dividends, as well as capital growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How investing just £6.86 a day could make me a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones discovers that drip-feeding small, regular sums into a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a stunning total return,…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

Nuclear ambitions: the mini power plants keeping the Rolls-Royce share price up

| Mark David Hartley

Can a new nuclear deal keep the Rolls-Royce share price heading to the skies? Our writer looks at the factors…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £684 a month in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Money put in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can transform small investments into big passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £20,000 into the FTSE 100 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This investor takes a look at the stark difference in performance between the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 indexes so…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy hand over fist today!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool's on the hunt for FTSE 100 shares. If he had the cash, he'd rush to buy these two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the IAG share price? It’s on a roll

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price has surged 25% over the past six months, with most of that growth coming in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thinking of buying these cheap passive income stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

I'm searching for passive income stocks for my 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA. The big problem? There are too many…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 steps to turn a £20k ISA into a £5,418 yearly second income

| Christopher Ruane

With these three steps, out writer reckons he could earn a second income of over £5,000 annually in future by…

Read more »