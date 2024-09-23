Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Forget Lloyds shares: this is my favourite FTSE 100 financial stock

Forget Lloyds shares: this is my favourite FTSE 100 financial stock

Lloyds shares look cheap and offer a nice yield. But Edward Sheldon prefers another financial stock in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares would have to be the most popular Footsie financials play. Every time I look at investment platforms’ data, Lloyds is among the most bought stocks.

Personally, I prefer another FTSE 100 financial stock over Lloyds. This stock isn’t as cheap as the Black Horse bank, but it has a much better track record when it comes to generating wealth for investors.

Britons love Lloyds shares

I can understand why UK investors continue to pile into Lloyds shares. For starters, the bank’s well known. And people like to invest in what they know.

Next, the shares remain well below their highs. And British investors seem to love buying beaten-up stocks (in the hope that they’ll rebound).

On top of this, the bank’s share price is under £1. So investors get a lot of shares for their money.

Meanwhile, the shares always seem to look pretty cheap from a valuation perspective. Today, Lloyds has a forward-looking P/E ratio of just 7.9 (using the 2025 earnings forecast).

Finally, the stock often offers a decent dividend yield. At present, the yield here is about 5.6%.

Put all this together and it’s not hard to see why Lloyds shares are always being snapped up by retail investors.

Poor long-term returns

Sadly though, the stock doesn’t have a very good long-term track record when it comes to generating wealth for investors (despite always looking cheap).

Yes, performance over the last year or so has been decent. But over the last five years, the stock’s only risen about 7%. Over the last 10 years, it’s fallen about 23%.

One reason for this poor performance is that banking’s a highly cyclical industry. So economic weakness can hurt. Another is that there’s no major long-term growth story here. Today, UK banking’s a very mature industry.

My top FTSE 100 financial stock

Given its cyclicality and lack of genuine growth story, I think there are better financial stocks in the Footsie. One I’m very bullish on (and have a large position in) is London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG) or LSEG for short.

Now, this stock isn’t cheap. Its P/E ratio at present is about 26. And it doesn’t offer a big dividend. Today, the yield’s only about 1.2%.

But this is a high-quality business with a brilliant track record when it comes to generating wealth for investors. Over the last five years, its share price is up 41%. Over the last 10 years, it’s up about 450%.

Looking ahead, I expect the stock to continue delivering. One reason I’m bullish is that LSEG’s now one of the largest players in the financial data space. And this market’s forecast to grow by around 10% a year between now and 2030.

Another is that it serves institutions (investment managers, hedge funds, etc). These kinds of customers are unlikely to suddenly run out of cash and stop paying for its data.

Of course, the high valuation’s a risk here. If future revenue growth’s lower than expected due to weakness in other areas of the business, the shares could fall.

Taking a long-term view however, I reckon this stock will continue to outperform the market. I plan to buy more shares for my portfolio on the dips.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

The better buy right now: Rolls-Royce shares or BAE Systems?

| Simon Watkins

I think Rolls-Royce shares may well see continued success in the coming years, but BAE Systems still looks the better…

Read more »

Growth Shares

If I’d invested £2k in FTSE 250 stock Domino’s Pizza 20 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Domino’s Pizza isn’t the most exciting FTSE 250 company. But over the long term, it's generated mind-blowing returns for investors.

Read more »

Growth Shares

One of my favourite FTSE 100 shares just got a new Buy rating

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last 20 years, this has been one of the best FTSE 100 shares to own. Recently, it got…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 120% in a year and with a P/E of just 10.8 is this my new favourite FTSE 250 share?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is tempted by this red-hot FTSE 250 share and keen to add it to his portfolio. However, another…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could small modular reactors cause the Rolls-Royce share price to explode?

| James Beard

Our writer doesn’t think the Rolls-Royce share price offers value for money at the moment. But he likes the look…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could SpaceX help the Scottish Mortgage share price take off?

| James Beard

After last week’s first private space walk, SpaceX is attracting a lot of interest. But will this help the Scottish…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This thrilling UK stock has plunged 96% but I’m betting it’s finally set to explode!

| Harvey Jones

Has Harvey Jones picked the perfect time to buy this UK stock, or been seduced by the surface glamour of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price has jumped to a new 52-week high

| Ben McPoland

What's going on with the Rolls-Royce share price spike? And was there really a newsworthy development? This investor takes a…

Read more »