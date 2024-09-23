Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m avoiding these FTSE ‘value’ stocks like the plague!

I’m avoiding these FTSE ‘value’ stocks like the plague!

Value stocks have the potential to be brilliant investments but value ‘traps’ can destroy wealth. Our writer picks out what he believes are two of the latter.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Research has consistently shown that value stocks can massively outperform the market over the very long term. But investors still have to be careful. What seems like a bargain can sometimes turn into a costly mistake.

Share price crash

Shoe-seller Dr Martens (LSE: DOCS) is one example. This has been a catastrophic investment for anyone unlucky enough to hold its stock. Since listing in 2021, the share price has fallen just under 90%.

Frankly, I’m not surprised. While I’ve long been a fan of its legendary boots (and still own a pair!), it’s easy to see how a cost-of-living crisis and operational missteps could impact sentiment.

After a spate of profit warnings, it seems institutional investors have had enough too. Goldman Sachs recently dumped 70 million shares at 57.85p. That wasn’t just a lot of stock. It was also at a 9.8% discount to the previous day’s closing price.

Is the fall overdone?

In its most recent update — in July — the company said that trading had been “in line with expectations” (although it’s worth questioning just how high those expectations were). Guidance for FY25 was maintained and costs are also being cut where possible.

In addition to this, the forecast dividend yield stands at a chunky 4.9%. However, I wonder whether another cut might be on the cards if trading doesn’t improve dramatically in the second-half as management expects.

Dr Martens is an iconic brand. I doubt we’re seeing the final chapter in its story. But the risk of it trading sideways (or worse) for months and years while other stocks rocket higher is too great, in my view.

Market leader

Another company I’m steering clear of is Carnival (LSE: CCL), even though the shares certainly look like they’re in bargain territory.

A forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10 for FY25 (beginning in December) isn’t only below the long-term average among UK stocks, it also feels screamingly cheap considering this is the largest cruise operator in the world and the popularity of such holidays is growing among all age groups.

Cheap for a reason

My issue with Carnival’s quite simple, namely the amount of debt on its books. This ballooned during the Covid-19 pandemic (even docked ships still require maintenance) and now stands at well over the market- cap of the actual company!

Yes, we’ve seen the resurgence in travel since the bug was sent packing. But what happens if another economic crisis hits and investors sprint for the lifeboats again?

A creaking balance sheet also means that a resumption of dividends – my principal reason for once holding a stake — looks very unlikely in the near term. So investors aren’t even being paid to wait for a recovery.

Now, it could be argued that the gradual lowering of interest rates could help with the debt situation. It may also lead more would-be cruisers to throw caution to the wind and book a holiday.

But we could say that about any business that does well when levels of discretionary income rise. Why take on the additional risk here when there are far more attractive options elsewhere?

With Carnival, it’s a case of ‘once bitten, twice shy’ with me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I reckon this is one of the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding the best dividend shares to help build a passive income stream isn’t an easy feat. Our writer breaks down…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett approach to building wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some simple lessons from the long and successful investment career of billionaire Warren Buffett, this writer aims to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Phoenix Group, Legal & General, BP: here’s what FTSE 100 investors have been buying

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown users have been plowing money into these three FTSE 100 shares over the past week. What else have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This value stock is down 44% in a year! Should I buy the dip?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer has noticed this FTSE 250 share could be in the value stock category after a recent drop. What’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is J D Wetherspoon a no-brainer stock in the FTSE 250?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer weighs up the case for adding this FTSE 250-listed household name to his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The better buy right now: Rolls-Royce shares or BAE Systems?

| Simon Watkins

I think Rolls-Royce shares may well see continued success in the coming years, but BAE Systems still looks the better…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price can’t slow down! But has it gone too far?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been soaring. But this Fool reckons it could keep rising. He explains why.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Retail investors are selling this surging FTSE 100 stock. What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why some investors could be banking some profit from a popular FTSE 100 company, but why he…

Read more »