What do spin-off plans mean for the Unilever share price?

The Unilever share price is on my watchlist amid speculation that the company’s ice cream business could spin off to another exchange.

Unilever (LSE: ULVR), the consumer goods giant, is poised for a potentially transformative move as it contemplates spinning off its £15bn ice cream business. This strategic decision, which would include renowned brands such as Magnum, Wall’s, and Ben & Jerry’s, has sparked considerable interest among investors.

A strong year

The shares are trading just under the £50 mark, reflecting a robust market capitalisation of £123.19bn.

The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 19.77 times. This indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the shares compared to some of its industry peers. This valuation is underpinned by strong performance over the past year, including a healthy 14.37% climb.

Spin-off?

Management has stated in recent months that they are “progressing at pace” with plans to demerge the ice cream unit. This move is driven by several strategic considerations. Primarily, it allows both Unilever and the prospective ice cream company to pursue more focused growth strategies. The ice cream business, while a steady performer, has been viewed by some investors as misaligned with the firm’s broader product portfolio, potentially hindering overall growth.

The spin-off could potentially unlock significant shareholder value. By separating the ice cream business, investors might assign higher valuations to both entities, recognising their distinct growth profiles and market opportunities. Furthermore, the creation of two separate companies could attract different investor bases, potentially broadening overall shareholder interest.

Challenges and risks

Despite the potential benefits, the proposed spin-off is not without its challenges. One significant concern is the potential loss of synergies. Currently, the ice cream business benefits from the company’s extensive scale in areas such as procurement, distribution, and marketing. As a standalone entity, it may struggle to maintain these efficiencies, at least in the short term.

Moreover, the execution of such a large-scale demerger carries inherent risks. The process is complex and could potentially disrupt ongoing business operations. The timing of the spin-off is also crucial, given the current global economic uncertainties. Any misstep in execution or timing could impact the success of both entities.

The listing venue debate

There’s an additional layer of complexity in the spin-off process. Investors are debating over the likely listing venue for the new ice cream company. While London would seem a natural choice given Unilever’s Anglo-Dutch heritage, there are growing concerns that Amsterdam might secure this significant listing. The lack of an appointed investment minister in the UK government has been cited as a potential factor that could influence this decision in favour of the Dutch capital.

This situation highlights the broader challenges facing the London Stock Exchange in attracting and retaining major listings, a topic of increasing concern in the UK financial sector.

One to watch

Unilever’s contemplated ice cream spin-off represents a significant strategic shift in the consumer goods landscape. While the move offers potential for unlocking shareholder value and enabling more focused growth strategies, it also comes with substantial execution risks and uncertainties.

For discerning investors, the key lies in evaluating the long-term prospects of both entities, rather than focusing solely on short-term market reactions.

As this situation continues to evolve, I’ll be adding the company to my watchlist and closely monitoring its progress in executing this strategic shift.