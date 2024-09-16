Member Login
Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares

Rolls-Royce shares have generated market-beating returns for investors over the past two years. But it’s also planning to reinstate its dividend.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Over the past two years, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have surged 540%! Just let that sink in. A £10,000 investment during the ill-fated Liz Truss premiership would be worth £64,000 today.

But there’s a little more good news for Rolls-Royce shareholders, and it means investors don’t need to sell their shares to realise their returns on the stock.

In the company’s results for the first half of the year, management said it was looking to reinstate its dividend with more information to be shared in the full-year results.

So, what could this dividend look like?

The dividend forecast

Rolls-Royce hasn’t paid a dividend for four years, so investors shouldn’t expect anything too exciting from the civil aviation and defence giant.

Based on analysts’ projections, the forecasts are as follows.

202420252026
Dividend5.3p6.3p8.1p
Dividend yield1.1%1.27%1.63%
EPS17p19.6p22.6p
(EPS: Earnings per share)

The forecasts suggest that the dividend will increase modestly throughout the medium term, with a payout ratio of just under 33%. That’s a very safe ratio. And while it’s great to see the dividend return, this yield isn’t groundbreaking.

In short, I wouldn’t expect anyone to go out and buy Rolls-Royce stock for the dividends. However, even a percent or two can contribute to our broader investment goals. It’s certainly nothing to be sniffed at.

What about the business as a whole?

As the EPS forecasts suggest, Rolls-Royce is a business experiencing significant earnings growth. Two years ago, this would have seemed almost impossible to some investors and analysts — the company really seemed down and out.

Under new management, Rolls-Royce has become a much leaner and more profitable beast. And these changes have been complemented by supportive trends in civil aviation and defence. This is evidenced by recent results. In 2023, the group’s return on capital more than doubled, reaching 11.3%, while net debt decreased to £2bn, down from £3.3bn at the close of 2022.

In civil aviation, Rolls-Royce reported that long-term service agreement large engine flying hours (EFH) have returned to 100% of 2019 levels in the four months to April 30, 2024, driven by the continued recovery of international traffic in Asia and Rolls-Royce’s growing fleet. The company has also secured new widebody business wins, including orders from VietJet, Starlux, and IndiGo.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has seen governments around the world commit to new military procurement programmes. As a major supplier of propulsion systems for the sector, the company has registered an uptick in demand.

What’s the drawback?

Like any investment, there’s always a risk. Some investors, and a small minority of analysts, are concerned that the stock is simply getting too expensive. At 30 times forward earnings, it’s not cheap compared to the FTSE 100 average — around 13 times.

Investors are putting a lot of emphasis on the stock’s growth potential. If earnings growth starts to slow, the stock could plummet.

However, noting the price-to-earnings growth ratio of 1.03 and the incredible moat, I’m still bullish on Rolls-Royce, as are many analysts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

