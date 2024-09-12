Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 prime FTSE 250 defence stocks that offer better value than BAE Systems right now

2 prime FTSE 250 defence stocks that offer better value than BAE Systems right now

Identifying the next big firms in their business sectors while they’re still in the FTSE 250 can unearth future superstar stocks at bargain prices today.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It is in FTSE 250 that I look for the next big firms in each business sector. Successfully identifying them at this point allows a future superstar to be bought at a bargain basement price.

Two stocks that have caught my eye in the defence sector are Chemring Group (LSE: CHG) and QinetiQ Group (LSE: QQ).

Both have excellent growth prospects, in my view. And both are better value currently than the big FTSE 100 defence firm BAE Systems (LSE: BA) right now.

How the valuations compare

On the key price-to-book ratio (P/B) measure of stock valuation, BAE Systems trades at 3.5, Chemring at 3, and QinetiQ at 2.8.

The peer group average P/B is 3.5, so both Chemring and QinetiQ look cheap on this basis. 

To ascertain how cheap in cash terms, I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis using other analysts’ figures and my own.

This shows Chemring to be 65% undervalued at its current share price of £3.81. QinetiQ is undervalued by 50% on its present £4.52 share price.

Therefore, the fair value of Chemring shares is £10.89, and of QinetiQ’s £9.04.

Incidentally, BAE Systems shares are also underpriced — by 22% on the DCF measure, implying a fair price of £16.67.

How growth looks for each

A key risk for all three companies is that the world suddenly becomes a much safer place, much as we would all like that.

Another risk for Chemring would be delays in meeting its extensive order book, which might damage its reputation over time. For QinetiQ, a major fault appearing in a key product would be expensive in time and money to fix.

And any failure to correctly manage its foreign exchange exposures could prove costly for BAE Systems, given its huge international order book.

That said, share prices and dividends are driven by sustained increases in earnings over time.

Consensus analysts’ expectations are that Chemring’s earnings will grow 23.47% every year to the end of 2026. QinetiQ’s are projected to increase 10.47% a year to the same point.

And there still looks plenty of growth left in BAE Systems – 7.34% annually by end-2026.

Will I buy the stocks?

I have built up my holding in BAE Systems over many years at an average price much lower than it is now. So, I am very happy with that position.

Aside from this firm, and a handful of other stocks, I am now focusing on high-yield shares. Aged over 50 now, I want to continue to reduce my working commitments and live off dividend income.

I think that the yields of Chemring and QinetiQ – each 1.8% — will increase in line with their business growth. However, I do not believe either will rise to over my minimum 7%+ requirement within the next five years. That is too long for me to wait at my stage in the investment cycle.

That said, if I were even 10 years younger, I would be happy to buy either of these two companies. But right now, Chemring has more value in the price, so if I had to make a choice today it would be that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £20k in these 5 shares a year ago, this is how much passive income I’d have now

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer assesses his top dividend picks, past and…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 UK shares down over 40% in a year that I think are worth buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews two UK shares from the FTSE 250 he believes have suffered an overreaction in the recent share…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks have taken a beating in 2024! But will they recover?

| Charlie Keough

Despite the FTSE 100 rising by over 7% this year, these two stocks have suffered. Could now be a smart…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price looks great, but is this company is better value?

| Gordon Best

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying in recent years, but with plenty of competition in the sector, is another…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Fevertree shares are down 80% in the FTSE AIM 100! Should I buy them for my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of leading mixers maker Fevertree slumped 11% today, leaving this Fool wondering if this might be a golden chance…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how £9,000 of FTSE 100 shares could make me a £1,400 second income in 2025 and 2026!

| Royston Wild

Looking to make a FTSE-beating second income? These two UK shares could provide a four-figure passive income in the next…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’m watching like a hawk!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool's a big fan of these two FTSE 250 constituents. He explains why, if he had the cash, he'd…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Experts forecast a 56% surge for this penny stock that has a 4.6% yield!

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool loves the stability and high yield of this British penny stock. With big potential near-term gains, he also…

Read more »