‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ just sold this FTSE 100 stock

This FTSE 100 stock’s going nowhere fast. And one of Britain’s best known fund managers just dumped it from his global equity portfolio.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Fundsmith Equity portfolio manager Terry Smith has a great long-term track record in the stock market. His record’s so good that many people refer to him as ‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’. Last month, Smith offloaded a well-known FTSE 100 stock that Fundsmith had been holding for years (and one I’m invested in personally). Here’s what we know.

The stock Smith sold was alcoholic beverages giant Diageo (LSE: DGE). It’s the owner of Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Smirnoff and a ton of other popular spirits brands (it also owns Guinness).

We don’t know the exact share price Smith sold the stock at. However, given that Diageo traded at between 2,419p and 2,473p in August, it would have been somewhere between these levels.

Why the sale?

Now, Smith doesn’t give much away in his monthly factsheets. So right now, we don’t know why he sold the stock (we’ll probably find out more in his annual letter published in early 2025).

But one reason could be that he doesn’t feel the company’s capable of generating the same level of growth it has in the past. Today, Diageo’s facing a multitude of headwinds including a global consumer slowdown, a shift in attitudes towards alcohol, the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy (these can reduce desire to consume alcohol), and economic weakness in China.

Another reason could be that he simply sees better investment opportunities elsewhere today. Indeed, there are a lot of businesses currently performing well and delivering strong returns for investors. Diageo shares however, are going nowhere fast. I said recently I believe they may actually be ‘dead money’ for a while, given the challenges the company’s facing.

Sell rating

It’s worth noting that Smith’s not the only one who doesn’t have a bullish view on Diageo shares at present. Currently, analysts at Deutsche Bank say the stock is their ‘least preferred’ in the European beverages industry. They have a Sell rating on it and a price target of 2,430p (roughly the share price now).

Interestingly, the analysts – who prefer the beer sector over the spirits industry right now – have said the spirits slowdown might be more of a ‘structural’ issue. They don’t expect the US spirits market to return to the 4-6% growth rate achieved in 2000-2019, and instead see 2-4% growth as the more likely outcome.

Bulls vs bears

Of course, plenty of investors do remain bullish on the stock. UK fund manager Nick Train’s one example here. He recently said that he wouldn’t even consider selling it at current levels. He believes it’s worth far more given the company’s formidable brand power.

My view

Personally, I’m on the bullish side too. I do acknowledge the risks here. In the short term, Diageo’s facing a challenging backdrop due to the issues mentioned above. However, taking a five- to 10-year view, I think the shares are capable of providing solid returns when today’s dividend yield of 3.3% is factored in. So I’ll be holding on to my shares.