Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I think could sink in 2025!

2 FTSE 100 shares I think could sink in 2025!

Could these FTSE 100 stocks end up costing investors a chunk of cash next year? Here, Royston Wild explains why the answer could be yes.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m building a list of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy in 2025. Here are two I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole.

BP

BP's share price performance
BP’s share price performance. Created with TradingView

It doesn’t matter how well that a commodity-producing business is run. They have no control over the market forces, and if the price of the product they specialise in sinks, so will their profits.

This is what makes BP (LSE:BP.) such a risky pick, in my view. With OPEC+ countries ignoring calls to cut production, and supply from outside the cartel also tipped to rise, the market could be awash with excess oil that depresses prices.

The threat of a US recession and continued economic downturn in China adds extra peril for oil stocks. And industry analysts have disconcertingly stepped up cutting their oil price forecasts for 2025 in response. The experts at Citi, for instance, even suggest they could plunge to $50 per barrel next year.

Brent crude prices.
Brent crude prices today. Created with TradingView

Of course, these gloomy forecasts aren’t guaranteed. Energy prices could in fact spring higher depending on, for example, OPEC+ production decisions and better-than-expected economic growth.

But the risks to the downside make BP a share I plan to avoid. Further progress in the renewable energy sector could also weigh on fossil fuel producers like this both in 2025 and beyond.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds' share price performance.
Lloyds’ share price performance. Created with TradingView

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is another popular Footsie share I’m steering well clear of. In fact, I think the possibility of a share price drop here might be higher than with BP in the short term.

One of my chief concerns is that net interest margins (NIMs) could slump over the next 12 months. As the Bank of England (BoE) gears up to cut interest rates, the profits retail banks make on their lending activities may be about to slide.

At Lloyds, the NIM dropped to 2.94% in the first half of 2024, from 3.18% a year earlier, as the benefit of tighter BoE policy earlier on unwound. This in turn pulled pre-tax profit 14% lower.

Traditional banks like this are also watching their margins erode as challenger banks expand their services and ramp up product investment.

Finally, The FTSE 100 bank might face billions of pounds worth of fines related to product mis-selling. The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) investigating claims of overcharging for car loans, for which Lloyds has already set aside £450m. Some analysts believe the final cost could end up somewhere near £4bn.

On the plus side, Lloyds’ earnings could impress if the UK economic recovery continues, driving its share price higher. But this is by no means a certainty if inflationary pressures remain and the cooling US economy causes a broader global slowdown.

On balance, the risks of owning Lloyds shares are also too high for my liking.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 steps to earning a passive second income from dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

Investing well involves working out which shares are cheap and finding the cash to buy them. And doing this can…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£17,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £25,993 a year of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding shares can grow into big passive income, especially if the dividends are reinvested in the…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As BP’s share price slides 28%, 4 reasons why I’m buying more

| Simon Watkins

BP’s big share price drop since October has been driven by short-term oil market factors. But the long term looks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.8% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for British American Tobacco shares to 2026

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares carry one of the largest dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today. Is it an unmissable…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

As summer ends, what’s next for the TUI share price?

| Gordon Best

With many travel companies still in recovery mode following the pandemic, can the TUI share price ever return to previous…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 hospitality giant poised for a rebound?

| Gordon Best

Many companies on the FTSE 100 have a long history. But with this one now over 250 years old, I'm…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I invest £5,000 in Greggs shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Charlie Carman

Greggs shares have delivered mouth-watering returns in recent years. Charlie Carman considers whether they're worth adding to a dividend portfolio…

Read more »