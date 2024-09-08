Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 10,000 shares of this FTSE 100 stock to target a £1,065 second income

I’d buy 10,000 shares of this FTSE 100 stock to target a £1,065 second income

Plenty of British shares are trading at high yields and low prices. That could make them a dream come true for building a second income in 2024.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are several tactics investors can use to earn a chunky second income. But one of the easiest is to snap up dividend shares while they’re cheap. After all, when dividends are high and prices are low, the yields can be mouth-watering.

Looking at the FTSE 100 today, there are still plenty of companies that fit this bill, especially in the real estate sector. Publically traded landlords are often priced based on the market value of their properties. And with interest rates sending market prices into the gutter, many of these businesses have seen their valuation slashed.

That includes Londonmetric Property (LSE:LMP) which, despite market conditions, has continued to hike dividends for nine years in a row.

Big yields, small prices

With the shares trading near 200p and dividends at 10.65p, investors in Londonmetric are currently reaping a market-beating 5.2% yield. So if I were to buy 10,000 shares right now, I could immediately unlock a passive income of £1,065 just from dividends. And given that would only cost around £20,000 it’s a relatively cheap bargain compared to other FTSE 100 stocks.

Of course, when it comes to investing in high yields, there are always risks to consider. Most crucially is whether this business can maintain its chunky payouts. After all, there’s nothing worse than investing in a company for dividends only to see it get cut shortly afterwards. Apart from the lost income, such an announcement would also likely send shares plummeting.

Sustainability of income

Real estate’s a diverse sector, and Londonmetric also has quite a diverse portfolio of property types. The bulk is concentrated in logistics warehouses. However, following the recent merger with LXi, the firm’s also gained exposure to theme parks (including Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, and Warwick Castle), hospitals, and convenience stores.

Needless to say, that’s quite a diverse list of assets. But more importantly, they’re all likely to remain in demand for decades to come, improving long-term cash flow reliability. That’s evident by the group’s current 99% occupancy. And this factor’s also supported by management’s focus on finding large-scale tenants who are far less likely to miss rental payments.

In fact, this reliability is precisely how Londonmetric has been able to keep growing its dividends even in the recent economic turmoil.

Risks to consider

The firm has a lot of desirable traits for investors seeking to build a second income. But it’s far from a risk-free enterprise. As previously mentioned, the merger with LXi significantly expanded the group’s property portfolio. But it also means management’s overseeing properties in sectors in which it previously had very little to no experience.

Mismanagement of these assets could compromise growth or worse, dividends. Meanwhile, the firm’s holding a pretty chunky pile of debt and equivalents worth just over £2.1bn. This leverage isn’t breaking the balance sheet, but with more cash flow dedicated to interest rate payments, that leaves less available to fund growth, potentially creating opportunities for competitors.

Regardless, with interest rates already starting to fall, I’m cautiously optimistic about the long-term income-generating capabilities of this business. That’s why I’ve already begun building up a position in my passive income portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into a £30,000 income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here, Zaven Boyrazian explains how regular saving and investing can help transform a Stock and Shares ISA into a lucrative…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Analysts predict this under-the-radar growth stock could rise by 25% within a year

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has found what he considers to be a world-class growth stock. He's going to buy it for its…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a passive income of £54,252 with UK dividend shares

| Royston Wild

Looking to build wealth with dividend and growth shares? Read on to discover how I'd begin my journey to target…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares and an ETF I think could deliver spectacular long-term wealth!

| Royston Wild

Investing in FTSE 250 shares has made UK share pickers a fortune in recent decades. Here are three ways I'd…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

How much passive income could I make with a £330 monthly investment?

| Royston Wild

Looking to make a life-changing passive income? Here's how investing just a few hundred pounds across ISAs each month might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 penny stock I just had to buy at 10p!

| Ben McPoland

This investor added a penny stock to his Stocks and Shares ISA recently. Here, he explains why he's bullish on…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

P/Es around 8 and 5%+ dividend yields! Here are 3 of my favourite FTSE 100 value shares

| Royston Wild

Looking for the FTSE 100's greatest bargain shares? I think investors could be in for a treat with these high-yielding…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £40,543 second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks investing £20k in selected blue-chip shares could earn him a second income of more than double that…

Read more »