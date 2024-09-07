Is a falling Rolls-Royce share price an opportunity to buy?

After soaring so far this year, the Rolls-Royce share price has had a wobble over the past week. Could this offer a chance for our writer to invest?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As an investor, there is little like a missed opportunity to set one’s teeth on edge, even if rationally that is not a useful thing to do. Take Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR), for example. Since the start of this year, the Rolls-Royce share price has soared 57%. That came on top of the FTSE 100 aeronautical engineer being the best performer in the index last year.

Lately, though, the shares have lost a bit of altitude.

Having traded above £5 last month, the price fell back a bit this week after engine trouble at Asian airline Cathay Pacific made some investors nervous.

For now, details are limited although from what has been reported it seems that for affected engines this is a quickly fixable issue rather than something that could drag on for far longer.

Still, with a share that has shown the momentum Rolls has of late, any fall can sometimes be a buying opportunity. So, should I now add Rolls-Royce back into my portfolio?

Back to basics: how to value shares

To answer my own question, what I need to establish is the same as with any share.

In short, I look at what I think is a fair value for Rolls given its long-term business potential, then compare that to the current Rolls-Royce share price.

Just because a share has shot up does not necessarily mean that it is not still undervalued. After all, at the end of last year I might have thought to myself that since Rolls was 2023’s best performing FSTE 100 share, it no longer offered value. But since then it has gone up by more than half again, even accounting for the recent fall.

When it comes to valuing the shares, I see a lot to like. Demand for both new engine purchase and the servicing of existing engines is high. There are only a few companies that have the expertise to deliver what customers want. Rolls is one of them and its competitive advantages include a host of patented technology, deep know-how, and a large installed base of engines.

That has led it to set ambitious, medium-term financial targets. Over the past year and a half its performance has suggested that it could achieve them. If it does, I think its current valuation still looks reasonable.

Why I won’t be buying

However, as an investor I like a margin of safety (and as a passenger, even more so!)

The past week’s wobble in the Rolls-Royce share price shows what can happen when something goes wrong with a single engine. Given that Rolls typically has thousands in the air at any given moment, that is bound to happen from time to time.

Other factors are outside the firm’s control. Specifically, I am nervous about any sudden unanticipated downturn in passenger demand hurting its civil aviation business.

That brought the company to its knees in 2020 and I do not think the current price offers me sufficient margin of safety against such a risk manifesting itself again.

So, I do not see a buying opportunity for my portfolio.