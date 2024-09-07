Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d bought this cheap Vanguard ETF 5 years ago I’d have made around twice the return of the FTSE 100

If I’d bought this cheap Vanguard ETF 5 years ago I’d have made around twice the return of the FTSE 100

Thinking of investing in a FTSE exchange-traded fund? Investors may want to check out the performance of this cheap global Vanguard ETF first.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of UK investors have money in FTSE 100 exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This isn’t surprising as the Footsie’s the UK’s main stock market index and investors tend to put money into things they’re familiar with.

It can pay to diversify a portfolio and look beyond the FTSE 100, however. Here’s a look at a product that has delivered around twice the return of the Footsie over the last five years.

A top fund

The product in focus today is the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRP). This is a tracker fund that has a global focus and seeks to track the performance of the FTSE All-World index.

With this ETF, investors get exposure to around 3,700 stocks (versus 100 for a FTSE 100 ETF) across both developed and emerging markets. The top 10 holdings at 31 July are shown below.

Source: Vanguard

Impressive performance

In terms of performance, this product has delivered impressive returns lately. Over the five-year period to the end of August, it returned 77%. By comparison, the Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF returned 38.9%. So anyone who was invested in this global product over that five-year period outperformed the FTSE 100 by a wide margin.

It’s worth noting that these returns factor in dividends (both are ‘accumulation’ products). But they don’t factor in trading fees or platform charges.

The outlook from here

Now, past performance isn’t an indicator of future returns, of course. However, looking ahead, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF continue to outperform FTSE 100 tracker funds over the long term.

The reason I say this is that we’re living in a tech-driven world today. And the FTSE All-World index has far more exposure to the Technology sector than the FTSE 100. At the end of July, 27.5% of the global index was invested in tech stocks. That compares to just 1% for the Footsie.

Volatility risks

On the other hand, the tech exposure here also presents a risk. Anyone that has invested in stocks like Microsoft, Meta Platforms (Facebook), and Nvidia will know that tech stocks can be volatile at times. Nvidia, for example, recently fell more than 30% in the blink of an eye.

Another risk is the fact that about 62% of the ETF’s allocated to the US stock market. Over the long term, this market has outperformed the UK quite significantly but, looking ahead, there are likely to be periods where it doesn’t.

One additional issue to be aware of is that ongoing fees are 0.22%. That’s a little higher than the ongoing fees for Vanguard’s FTSE 100 ETF (0.09%)

All things considered however, I feel this global ETF has a lot going for it. For those looking for a solid core holding for their portfolio, I think it’s worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

9.8% yield! Might this well-known FTSE 250 stock deliver its dazzling dividend for decades?

| Christopher Ruane

Few shares have a dividend yield approaching double digits. But this FTSE 250 company does! Christopher Ruane weighs the investment…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy shares in Greggs?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a great investment in recent years with both capital gains and income. Should Edward Sheldon buy…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend £300 a month on this FTSE 100 share to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With an illustration from his own portfolio, our writer explains how he'd target a four-figure second income in a few…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares with the Warren Buffett ‘secret sauce’

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says the best dividend shares are ones that can also reinvest their earnings at good rates. Which FTSE…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Avacta the best ex-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Avacta share price is up 250% in five years, but can this ex-penny stock maintain this momentum, or is…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a 2025 stock market correction

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian reveals where he's looking in an upcoming potential stock market correction in 2025 to try and generate market-beating…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A top broker has named these 2 UK shares as buys

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After diving into the numbers, City analysts liked what they saw in these two UK shares and reiterated buy ratings…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £99 a month to aim for a passive income of £84,960 a year for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With as little as £99, it’s possible to generate a five-figure passive income by investing. The secret is to start…

Read more »