Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 25% and with a 6% yield, are BP shares a bargain buy?

Down 25% and with a 6% yield, are BP shares a bargain buy?

BP shares are out of favour and offer a tempting dividend yield, says Roland Head. But is this FTSE 100 favourite really cheap enough to buy?

Posted by
Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE: BP) share price has been on a journey over the last six months. Unfortunately for shareholders, it’s been downhill all the way.

At the time of writing, BP shares are trading just above 400p, 25% below the 555p high seen in October 2023.

This drop has left the stock trading on just seven times 2024 forecast earnings, with a chunky 6% dividend yield.

Is a buying opportunity emerging at BP? I’ve been taking a closer look to find out more.

Profiting from price swings

One lesson I’ve picked up as an investor is that commodity stocks often go too high on the way up, and too low on the way down. I’ve seen it happen many times.

For investors who recognise what’s happening, this can create profitable buying opportunities. One of my best buys ever was picking up shares in FTSE 100 miner Anglo American at 378p, during the 2015 commodity slump.

I sold them less than 18 months later at over 1,100p, thinking I’d done well. But the market had the last laugh.

Anglo’s share price carried on to hit a high of more than 3,800p in 2022!

Is BP oversold?

Oil and gas producers like BP saw their share prices surge in 2022, when the Ukraine war led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices. The market was worried that shortages might emerge, but as it turned out this didn’t happen.

Global energy markets have proved efficient at managing supply and demand. Oil and gas prices have now returned to the level they were at before the Ukraine war, despite events in the Middle East.

Unsurprisingly, BP’s profits have also fallen. The company’s recent half-year results showed the group’s underlying replacement cost profit (an industry metric) down by 27% to $5.5bn in H1 2024.

Despite this drop, BP’s profits are still looking pretty strong, relative to long-term average levels.

The company is in pretty good financial health too. Cash generation is strong and BP has been able to fund debt reduction, share buybacks and a rising dividend.

So much good news suggests to me that BP shares are unlikely to be at truly bargain levels right now, despite the falling share price. I don’t think the market really hates this stock at the moment.

Would I buy BP now?

The main risk I can see at the moment is that an economic slowdown could cause energy prices to fall further.

Recent data has suggested a slowdown in US consumer spending, for example. Container shipping prices have also fallen.

Broker forecasts for BP’s 2024 earnings have been cut by 28% since October last year. That’s almost an exact match with BP’s share price fall over the same period.

Further downgrades are possible, if energy prices keep falling.

Of course, lower energy prices are generally good news for everyone else. History suggests that lower costs tend to stimulate an economic recovery, eventually.

For this reason, I wouldn’t necessarily wait for a crash before buying BP.

My analysis suggests that fair value for this business is at least 500p. That’s more than 20% above the current share price.

With a 6% dividend yield on tap, I think BP is worth considering today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 20%! Major brokers are tipping this FTSE 100 finance giant for a recovery

| Mark David Hartley

Two of the UK's largest brokers are positive about the prospects of this recovering FTSE 100 firm. With the share…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d bought this cheap Vanguard ETF 5 years ago I’d have made around twice the return of the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Thinking of investing in a FTSE exchange-traded fund? Investors may want to check out the performance of this cheap global…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9.8% yield! Might this well-known FTSE 250 stock deliver its dazzling dividend for decades?

| Christopher Ruane

Few shares have a dividend yield approaching double digits. But this FTSE 250 company does! Christopher Ruane weighs the investment…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy shares in Greggs?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a great investment in recent years with both capital gains and income. Should Edward Sheldon buy…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend £300 a month on this FTSE 100 share to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With an illustration from his own portfolio, our writer explains how he'd target a four-figure second income in a few…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares with the Warren Buffett ‘secret sauce’

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says the best dividend shares are ones that can also reinvest their earnings at good rates. Which FTSE…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Avacta the best ex-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Avacta share price is up 250% in five years, but can this ex-penny stock maintain this momentum, or is…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a 2025 stock market correction

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian reveals where he's looking in an upcoming potential stock market correction in 2025 to try and generate market-beating…

Read more »