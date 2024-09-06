Member Login
I’d buy 10,204 shares of this dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

What dividend stocks are most suitable for a target of £1,000 a year in passive income? Here’s one mining firm with a bright future.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billions. That’s probably the right word to use when talking about Glencore (LSE: GLEN). The mining firm saw £175.4bn in revenue from sales of metals and other natural resources last year. Earnings came in at £9.3bn and of that, £3.4bn was paid out to shareholders as dividends. Those many, many billions are why I and many others see Glencore shares as a good dividend stock for passive income. 

Chunky

One useful way to target a passive income is to break it down into small chunks. One of those chunks could be a £1,000 a year payout. 

That’s not much in the grand scheme of things. I’m hardly retiring on about three quid a day. But if I can target that amount from a single stock then I can be one step closer to retiring with an income stream that will mean less worry about bills or whatever the government is doing with the triple lock.

So is Glencore the right stock to be aiming for this income? A lot of people might say no. The dividend yield currently stands at 2.58%. I could get a much higher yield from dozens of other FTSE 100 stocks and that shows in the lump sum needed to hit my goal. 

A £1,000 yearly passive income would require a £38,760 stake or 10,204 shares on the price as I write. Such a hefty outlay might have most folks looking elsewhere. 

But mining is a cyclical industry. Revenues and profits ebb and flow with the demand for natural resources and other factors. That yield is as low as it’s been for years. It was over 8% only 12 months ago. 

Reasonable

So rather than looking at the yield in any one year or another, I’m looking at the company to give me a consistent payout. If Glencore can pay a 5% dividend over the long term, and its track record suggests it can, then my £1,000 target would need a £20,000 stake. Much more reasonable.

And that figure may come down depending on future demand for metals. The International Monetary Fund has said that clean energy may require “unprecedented metals demand in coming decades” and highlights the importance of metals like nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc. 

What are Glencore’s four most important metals (as listed on its own web page)? Well, it’s nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc. 

In terms of risks, the company does have a spotty history with breaking the law. Only in 2022, Glencore pleaded guilty to bribery and seven counts of it. 

I wouldn’t blame anyone who wants to steer clear of a company that had to pay a £280m fine because some of its representatives got into the habit of sliding money under the table. 

On the whole though, I see a bright future for the firm and its passive income potential. This is why I hold the stock myself.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

