9% yield and exceptional value! Here’s a potential pick for my Stocks and Shares ISA

This Fool says Vodafone’s 9% yield is growing more attractive because the company is also undervalued. He’s considering it for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

When looking for a strong dividend investment for my Stocks and Shares ISA, I’m not just after a strong yield. I also want either great asset price growth or a great valuation.

Vodafone (LSE:VOD) is in an exceptional position at the moment for a value investor like myself seeking good cash flow. With a massive 9% yield and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.66, I’m very tempted.

Cash flow and good value

I believe strong cash flow is one of the most appealing aspects of an investment. After all, we use pounds to pay our bills, not stocks and shares.

Vodafone has a strong track record of dividends, with a 6.7% yield as its 10-year median. This has become much higher over time, but the main reason for this is that its share price has been tanking.





While that was concerning for investors in the past, I think it’s now at a point where the valuation is so low that the price will begin to rise again soon.

The group has reported negative earnings and revenue growth over the past three years on average. However, analysts estimate that its revenues will grow at approximately 2% annually over the next three years. Furthermore, its EPS is estimated to grow at 32.5% per year over the period. So, I think we’re at the bottom of the protracted price decline for now.

It faces risks

However, the company faces broader risks. Recently, it has faced challenges in key markets like Germany, where it’s struggling to retain legacy cable TV customers. Furthermore, its performance in Spain and Italy has been weak recently, with year-on-year sales declines reported in both countries.

Also, the business has a weak balance sheet at the moment, with high levels of debt. It’s also under scrutiny from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority about its merger with Three UK. This merger is seen as vital for Vodafone and Three to compete with bigger players like EE. However, it could destabilise the dividend if there are challenges with integrating the two companies.

Staying aware

As the company has a history of losing value, a big merger under way, and recently contracting growth rates, I’ll need to monitor it frequently if I buy its shares.

A dividend yield as high as 9% is incredibly rare and could seem like a gift. But in a worst-case scenario, the stock could fall further in price. More likely, it could be a value trap, where the price stays depressed and fails to grow again despite better earnings and revenue growth on the horizon.

But I still think it’s worth my cash. Standard & Poor’s data shows that the average annual total return of the S&P 500 from 1926 through 2022 is approximately 10%. That’s just higher than Vodafone’s dividend yield alone.

Also, I reckon the shares could trade at a slightly higher P/S ratio of 0.75 in 18 months. This is close to its 10-year median of 1.1. So, if it hits the analyst consensus sales estimate of $42.6bn in March 2026, it could have a market cap of $32bn. That would mean 23.5% growth from its current valuation of $25.9bn.

I’m considering it

I learned from Warren Buffett that it’s not the amount of investments I make but the quality of those I choose that counts. Therefore, I’m taking my time with this decision. Vodafone is going on my watchlist for now.