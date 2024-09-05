Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Where to invest £10,000 for passive income?

Where to invest £10,000 for passive income?

Millions of us invest for a passive income, but some of us simply don’t know where to put our money. Dr James Fox shares some ideas.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We can earn passive income by investing in dividend-paying stocks. But picking these investments can be challenging or even daunting to novice investors.

So if I had £10,000 in the bank, where would I invest? Let’s take a closer look.

Food for thought

Firstly, it’s important to understand that dividend yields and share prices are inversely correlated, meaning as share prices fall, dividend yields rise, and vice versa.

This suggests that the best dividend opportunities can be found in overlooked sectors or markets.

For example, many UK stocks are still cheap on a relative basis and offer large dividend yields despite the FTSE 100 nearing all-time highs. The reason? A decade of underperformance and poor investor sentiment.

FTSE 100 performance over seven years — Source: TradingView

Secondly, the pound’s relative strength against the dollar could make US dividend stocks more appealing to UK investors. A stronger pound means investors can purchase more dollars, potentially increasing their buying power in the US market.

If the pound were to depreciate from here, investors would be receiving more dollars than if they bought today.

The caveat is that investors may have to search harder for big and sustainable dividend yields in the US. Because US stocks have outperformed their UK counterparts over the last decade, dividend yields are typically smaller.

Pound vs Dollar (2 years) — Source: TradingView

Ticking both boxes

One dividend stock worth considering is US-listed Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), which currently offers a 12.9% dividend yield.

The company operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax oil tankers and has been reporting healthy EBITDA margins and cash flows due to strong day rates — the cost of leasing its vessels.

Day rates have surged as a result of a lack of supply and due to rerouting following attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

With average time charter equivalent rates above $35,000 a day and daily operating costs of $9,000 a ship, you can see why I’m bullish.

Moreover, industry trends suggest sustained demand and limited supply growth through 2026, supporting the likelihood of continued high day rates.

Nonetheless, I appreciate that the stock could be easily rocked by economic data, such as weak Chinese or US economic growth and oil demand.

However, analysts estimate total returns of 15-20% over the next 12-15 months, making Nordic American an attractive option for income-focused investors.

The below chart shows the share price — along with the median, high, and low target price — and the dividend yield history.

Share price and dividend yield — Source: TradingView

Diversity is key

As much as I like Nordic American, it’s vitally important to maintain a diverse portfolio, so investors should consider a variety of stocks across different sectors.

This could include, say, Greencoat UK Wind in renewables, Phoenix Group in insurance, Lloyds in banking, Rio Tinto in mining, BT Group in communications, and GSK in pharma.

These are just ideas, but if I were to invest in these six stocks, plus Nordic American, I’d have a relatively diverse portfolio of dividend-paying stocks.

Collectively, these investments, if spread equally, would return around 6-7% annually. That’s certainly not a bad return.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Phoenix Group Holdings plc, and Nordic American Tankers Limited. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is this 13p penny stock the next gem for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Mark David Hartley

This promising penny stock is undervalued and appears to be on track to make gains in the coming years. Should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 73%, is this FTSE 250 growth stock a golden opportunity?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 firm is a market leader in its niche. With trading now getting back on track, are the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE 250 stock’s up 21% this year and I think there might be more to come

| Stephen Wright

Sometimes the most straightforward businesses make the best investments. Stephen Wright thinks this is the case with Greggs – the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? I’d buy 20,500 shares in this UK REIT for a £1,417 second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in a REIT with strong occupancy levels, reliable tenants, and scope to raise rents are a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I hope to hold forever — and it’s on sale

| Dr. James Fox

There aren't many FTSE 100 stocks that I'd take a 'forever position' on. However this one could mean long-term, index-beating…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d consider buying to target a £1,170 passive income in 2025!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 dividend stocks are worth considering and could provide investors with a big second income for years to…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Why investing in FTSE 250 shares could fast-track my retirement!

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to claim an early retirement? Building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 250 shares could be the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 high-yield shares I’d consider to target a £1,380 passive income in 2025

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best high-yield dividend shares to buy for a four-figure second income? Here are a couple of income…

Read more »