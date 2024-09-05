Millions of us invest for a passive income, but some of us simply don’t know where to put our money. Dr James Fox shares some ideas.

Where to invest £10,000 for passive income?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

We can earn passive income by investing in dividend-paying stocks. But picking these investments can be challenging or even daunting to novice investors.

So if I had £10,000 in the bank, where would I invest? Let’s take a closer look.

Food for thought

Firstly, it’s important to understand that dividend yields and share prices are inversely correlated, meaning as share prices fall, dividend yields rise, and vice versa.

This suggests that the best dividend opportunities can be found in overlooked sectors or markets.

For example, many UK stocks are still cheap on a relative basis and offer large dividend yields despite the FTSE 100 nearing all-time highs. The reason? A decade of underperformance and poor investor sentiment.

FTSE 100 performance over seven years — Source: TradingView

Secondly, the pound’s relative strength against the dollar could make US dividend stocks more appealing to UK investors. A stronger pound means investors can purchase more dollars, potentially increasing their buying power in the US market.

If the pound were to depreciate from here, investors would be receiving more dollars than if they bought today.

The caveat is that investors may have to search harder for big and sustainable dividend yields in the US. Because US stocks have outperformed their UK counterparts over the last decade, dividend yields are typically smaller.

Pound vs Dollar (2 years) — Source: TradingView

Ticking both boxes

One dividend stock worth considering is US-listed Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), which currently offers a 12.9% dividend yield.

The company operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax oil tankers and has been reporting healthy EBITDA margins and cash flows due to strong day rates — the cost of leasing its vessels.

Day rates have surged as a result of a lack of supply and due to rerouting following attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

With average time charter equivalent rates above $35,000 a day and daily operating costs of $9,000 a ship, you can see why I’m bullish.

Moreover, industry trends suggest sustained demand and limited supply growth through 2026, supporting the likelihood of continued high day rates.

Nonetheless, I appreciate that the stock could be easily rocked by economic data, such as weak Chinese or US economic growth and oil demand.

However, analysts estimate total returns of 15-20% over the next 12-15 months, making Nordic American an attractive option for income-focused investors.

The below chart shows the share price — along with the median, high, and low target price — and the dividend yield history.

Share price and dividend yield — Source: TradingView

Diversity is key

As much as I like Nordic American, it’s vitally important to maintain a diverse portfolio, so investors should consider a variety of stocks across different sectors.

This could include, say, Greencoat UK Wind in renewables, Phoenix Group in insurance, Lloyds in banking, Rio Tinto in mining, BT Group in communications, and GSK in pharma.

These are just ideas, but if I were to invest in these six stocks, plus Nordic American, I’d have a relatively diverse portfolio of dividend-paying stocks.

Collectively, these investments, if spread equally, would return around 6-7% annually. That’s certainly not a bad return.