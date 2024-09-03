Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why this is one of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks

Here’s why this is one of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks

With a dividend yield of almost 6% and growth potential ahead, has this FTSE 100 stock become a no-brainer to consider now?

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the FTSE 100 index, housebuilding company Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) has been doing well.

Good trading in the business has powered a nice uptrend for the share price over the past couple of years.

However, the valuation still looks modest. With the share price near 161p, the forward-looking dividend yield is almost at 6% for 2025.

An improving environment?

City analysts predict a double-digit percentage rebound in earnings that year. Meanwhile, the environment for housebuilding businesses may be set to improve if a lighter planning regime beds in under the new government.

In late July, Taylor Wimpey’s half-year report was upbeat and spoke of a “good” operating performance in the six months to 30 June.

Chief executive Jennie Daly said the market backdrop in the period was “relatively” stable. The business saw a “good” rate of sales without the need to cut prices much.

Despite high interest and mortgage rates, 2024 full-year completions in the UK will likely be at the “upper end” of earlier guidance. So that means the firm will likely complete around 10,000 homes. The performance should deliver operating profit in line with expectations.

Daly welcomes the new government’s recognition that planning has been a “major” barrier to economic growth. The directors are looking forward to delivering “much needed” new homes across the UK.

It’s possible we’ll see a boost to the housebuilding industry. So owning shares in Taylor Wimpey may prove to be a good idea in the coming years, although positive outcomes are never guaranteed.

The ebb and flow of cyclicality

The stock comes with risks as well as opportunities. Perhaps the biggest uncertainty is the cyclical nature of the industry.

There have been some big, multi-year swings in earnings, cash flow, borrowings, shareholder dividends and the share price in the firm’s history. So there’s no denying that Taylor Wimpey needs a supportive environment and a half-decent economy to thrive.

Things look promising now, but that may not always be the case. It would be easy to lose money on the stock if an investment is mis-timed.

Nevertheless, the company has a strong-looking balance sheet showing net cash rather than net debt. That suggests the firm has been putting money away during times of good trading. But as mentioned, it may need that cash later just to keep the lights on.

Daly thinks the company has a “strong and agile” business with a “sharp” operational focus. On top of that, it owns a high-quality landbank and is “well positioned” for growth from 2025 — as long as supportive market conditions remain.

On balance, and despite the risks, I see the high dividend yield as attractive. That makes me inclined to carry out further research now with a view to adding a few of the shares to a diversified, long-term portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is going nowhere. Is the stock dead money?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has lost all its upward momentum recently. Is it game over for this legendary FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in September, which included two financials...

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Can a 7% rise in rental revenue drive the Ashtead share price higher?

| Kevin Godbold

Ashtead's share price has increased manyfold, but I think there's likely to be more to come for investors in the…

Read more »

Micro-Cap Shares

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy 1.3p penny stock Helium One Global?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into a penny stock that currently trades for just over 1p. Should Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Nvidia shares oversold in September 2024?

| John Fieldsend

Nvidia shares crashed last week despite yet another terrific set of results. Is this a golden buying opportunity for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Starting with £0? Here’s how I’d try and turn £100 a month into a passive income nest egg

| John Fieldsend

If I was looking to build a passive income nest egg starting from nothing, then I’d follow a couple of…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This red-hot FTSE growth stock is up 120% but still great value with a P/E of 10!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wishes FTSE 250 growth stock Keller Group had come to his attention earlier. But he reckons there's more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One of my favourite UK shares is down 26% over 12 months. Should I buy?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 26% decline a chance to buy shares in a UK company with a growing dividend, strong returns on…

Read more »