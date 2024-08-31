Here’s why I’m glued to the ITM share price

The energy sector is aggressively expanding renewable technology, and this Fool can’t take his eyes off the ITM share price. Here’s why.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As an avid follower of clean energy companies, I’ve been keeping a close eye on ITM Power (LSE:ITM) lately. The hydrogen technology company has seen some significant volatility in it’s share price, down a hefty 43% in the past year, but recent developments have only intensified my interest. Let’s take a closer look.

Let’s first focus on what the company does. It’s a pioneering force in the hydrogen energy sector, specialising in the design and manufacture of integrated systems for energy storage and clean fuel production.

A tough year

In the last year, the shares have had a rough ride. This decline reflects broader challenges in the renewable energy sector, as well as plenty of company-specific issues. The firm has faced production delays and cost overruns, leading to a major restructuring effort, announced last year.

However, recent financial results and strategic moves suggest the company may be turning a corner.

Reasons for optimism

In its latest annual report, management outlined some signs of progress. While revenues of £17m were in line with expectations, losses were smaller than anticipated. ITM reported a loss of £0.044 per share, far better than many had feared.

This improvement in financial performance is encouraging, as it indicates the restructuring efforts may be bearing fruit. The company has focused on streamlining operations and reducing costs, which appears to be having a positive impact on the bottom line.

I really like the look of the company’s focus on strategic partnerships. It recently announced a significant contract with Shell, highlighting an ability to work with major players in the industry.

These partnerships are crucial for the firm’s long-term prospects. As a relatively small company in a capital-intensive industry, collaborating with larger firms can provide access to resources, expertise, and market opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

Despite the recent challenges, analysts remain fairly optimistic about future revenue growth. Forecasts suggest revenue may increase by over 100% in the coming year, reaching £33.2m in 2025. If management can deliver on these expectations, it could lead to a significant revaluation of the share price.

The broader hydrogen industry also provides reason for optimism. As governments and corporations worldwide increasingly focus on decarbonisation, demand for green hydrogen solutions is expected to grow substantially.

Difficult times ahead

Of course, there are plenty of risks to consider here. The company is still unprofitable, and there’s no guarantee it will achieve profitability in the near future. The hydrogen industry, while promising, is still in its early stages and faces technological and regulatory hurdles.

I also have my worries that in such a competitive field, both established players and new entrants are vying for market share. The company will need to continue innovating and executing effectively to maintain its position.

Worth watching

To me, the ITM Power share price is captivating. It represents a company at a potential inflection point. With improved financial performance, strategic partnerships, and significant growth potential, the shares could easily be poised for a turnaround.

However, the risks are substantial, and the company’s future success is far from guaranteed. As such, I’ll continue to monitor the company closely, watching for signs of sustained improvement and industry developments that could impact its prospects. I’ll be keeping it on my watchlist.