3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider buying in September

3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider buying in September

Investors might be getting nerves over high-tech growth stocks, but dividend stocks have never been out of fashion for long.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With inflation cooling and Cash ISA rates likely to drop as interest rates fall, investors are turning to good yields from dividend stocks again.

Some of us never forgot them, mind. And three that I like the look of are due to report in September.

Cash cow #1

House builder Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) has full-year results due on 4 September. The share price is down over five years, which helps keep the forward dividend yield at a healthy 5.1%.

For long-term dividend income, I reckon this could be one of the more sustainable. And this yield is in a down year when the business is under pressure. Forecasts show earnings starting to grow again from 2025 onwards.

With the firm’s July trading update, the board said it “intends to declare an ordinary dividend in line with policy, with dividend cover of 1.75 times adjusted FY24 earnings per share“.

We’re not out of the woods, as many people have other costs on their minds. Energy prices are rising, and the humble British fish and chips dinner has gone through the roof.

But even with more short-term uncertainty, I think I’d buy now if I didn’t already own some house builder shares.

Cash cow #2

While eyes turn to finance stock yields, I think the 9.1% forecast for Chesnara (LSE: CSN) has dipped under the radar.

The life sssurance and pensions consolidator has seen its share price fall in the past couple of years.

It’s only a relatively small company, with a £400m market cap, in a big insurance sector. And that’s possibly the biggest risk. Smaller firms might not have the same resilience needed to handle any new downturn quite so well as larger peers.

I reckon that could keep investors away and focused more on big FTSE 100 stocks.

But at the time of FY 2023 results, Chesnara reported a rise in commercial cash generation to £53m, with strong solvency. CEO Steve Murray said “The two acquisitions we delivered in 2023 show we have continued momentum behind our acquisition strategy“.

The company lifted its dividend by 3%. First-half results are due on 10 September.

Cash cow #3

Over at PZ Cussons (LSE: PZC), we’re looking at a 5.1% forward dividend yield. The poor share price chart for the past five years has helped with that.

But if the full-year results due on 18 September are any good, I wonder if we might see the start of an upturn.

One problem is that Cussons has had a tough time in Nigeria, which made up more than a third of its 2023 revenue.

Still, in June’s trading update, the firm said it held minimal surplus cash in Nigeria. And we were reminded of the “plan to maximise shareholder value from a portfolio transformation, following a strategic review of brands and geographies.

An update will be provided when appropriate“, the board added.

The risk through uncertainty seems clear. But if Cussons can align itself with upbeat forecasts, we could see the stock valuation fall and the dividend cash grow.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Chesnara Plc and PZ Cussons. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

