Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 of my favourite FTSE 100 value stocks for September!

3 of my favourite FTSE 100 value stocks for September!

These FTSE 100 heavyweights are on sale right now! Here’s why they could prove shrewd investments to consider for long-term investors like me.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 shares have been on a wild ride in August. They’ve recovered strongly after a dip at the start at the month, and further gains could be around the corner.

I feel that now’s a great time for investors to look for bargains to consider buying. Cheap shares have even greater potential to rise at the end of 2024 and beyond as investor interest in value shares heats up.

Here are three of my favourites from the Footsie index right now. As you can see, each trades on a rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. They also all carry a juicy dividend yield.

FTSE 100 stockForward P/E ratioForward dividend yield
WPP (LSE:WPP)7.8 times5.4%
Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO)8.4 times6.8%
Aviva (LSE:AV.)10.9 times7%

WPP

WPP’s low valuation chiefly reflects weak advertising spending in the US tech sector. Sales have fallen of late and could remain weak if recession hits the States.

But as a long-term investor, I think 2024’s share price drop represents an attractive dip-buying opportunity. Given the ad agency’s huge investment in digital advertising — along with its growing emerging market exposure — I think earnings could soar from current levels over the next decade.

I also like the company because of its excellent relationships with global blue-chip companies. Today, it counts more than 300 members of the Fortune Global 500 as clients.

WPP’s net-debt-to-EBITDA multiple, at 1.8 times, is fractionally above target. And this is of some concern to me. But, on balance, I still think it’s worth close attention at today’s prices.

Rio Tinto

Miners like Rio Tinto are also highly sensitive to economic conditions. In this case, a fresh downturn in the US and China could savage commodities demand and push metal prices to the downside.

But, like WPP, this UK share has considerable investment potential over the long term. As a major provider of industrial metals like copper, lithium and iron ore, it’s in great shape to exploit several big growth sectors like renewable energy, construction and information technology.

I’m also encouraged by Rio Tinto’s solid balance sheet. Its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0.6 at the halfway point of 2024. This, in turn, gives it the firepower to develop new and existing assets and make acquisitions. It spent $800m on new copper and aluminium assets last year alone.

Aviva

Aviva’s also vulnerable to the broader economic landscape. On top of this, it has to work hard to grow earnings in what’s a highly competitive marketplace.

But I’ve still added more Aviva shares to my portfolio in 2024. And I’d like to add more. That’s because the insurance and retirement products provider has an excellent opportunity to grow earnings. This is thanks to demographic changes across its UK, Irish and Canadian territories.

I also like this particular company because of its sprawling general insurance division. This non-cyclical unit helps to limit profits weakness during tough times.

With Aviva also beating its rivals in terms of digital investment, I think sales here could soar over the next decade, perhaps longer.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

With a spare £830, here’s how I’d start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he'd start buying shares now with under £1,000 to invest, based on what he's learnt from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need to put in FTSE 100 shares to stop working and live off the passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Living off the passive income stream earned from stocks means buying a diversified basket of carefully-chosen FTSE 100 shares.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

£70-a-week passive income in 7 steps? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer likes real action more than mere dreams when it comes to earning passive income. Here are some practical…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Lloyds isn’t the only FTSE 100 stock I’d consider buying for lasting passive income

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights a dividend stock with a 7% yield he’d consider to target a reliable passive income when he's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why this unloved FTSE 250 stock could turn 55p into at least £1

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 share's fallen 33% in August after a takeover bid fell through. But Roland Head explains why he…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

When it comes to passive income, beware of lies, damned lies, and statistics!

| James Beard

Reflecting on the famous Mark Twain quote, our writer takes a look at some of those stocks apparently offering generous…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 95%, is this FTSE household name set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons it's too late to make a killing on the Rolls-Royce share price but wonders if this FTSE…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

With prices rising, is time running out to buy dividend shares?

| Stephen Wright

Higher prices mean lower yields from dividend shares. But Stephen Wright thinks there are still opportunities if companies can keep…

Read more »