How much do I need to invest in dividend shares to quit work and live off passive income?

How much do I need to invest in dividend shares to quit work and live off passive income?

Earning passive income from a portfolio of dividend stocks can put investors on the path to financial freedom and potentially an early retirement.

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income comes in all shapes and sizes. Popular sources include rent yields from buy-to-let properties or coupons from bonds. Creative souls can earn extra cash from YouTube videos or songs streamed on Spotify.

Unfortunately I don’t have enough musical talent to earn passive income from songwriting, managing a rental property isn’t as hands-off as I’d like, and bond returns don’t exactly set my world on fire.

That’s why I invest a significant chunk of my money in dividend stocks.

Crunching the numbers

Establishing how big my dividend portfolio needs to be to give up work depends on two key factors.

First, there’s annual living expenses. This varies from person to person depending on lifestyle choices and financial commitments.

Second, there’s the aggregated dividend yield across my portfolio. Because yields differ significantly between individual shares and some companies have more reliable dividend histories than others, it’s worth conducting careful research before investing.

Let’s say I want £30k in annual passive income, here’s what I’d need to have in my investment pot at different aggregated yields.

YieldRequired portfolio
4%£750,000
5%£600,000
6%£500,000

For £50k, the numbers look like this.

YieldRequired portfolio
4%£1,250,000
5%£1,000,000
6%£833,333

Finally, for £70k, the maths is as follows.

YieldRequired portfolio
4%£2,333,333
5%£1,400,000
6%£1,166,667

Using a £1m portfolio as an illustration, I could achieve that in 30 years by investing £8,174 every year assuming my portfolio grew at an 8% compound annual growth rate (accounting for dividend reinvestments and capital appreciation).

At a 5% dividend yield, I’d earn £50k in annual passive income without having to sell my stocks. That’s an appealing proposition for someone who’s reluctant to eat the geese that lay the golden eggs!

Risks

Crucially, there are risks for investors to consider.

Inflation‘s a big one. Each pound in my pocket is losing purchasing power every year. Compounded over decades, rising prices can erode my standard of living if my dividend payouts fail to keep pace with inflation.

In addition, companies I invest in might cut or suspend dividend payments. I also might have to pay tax on dividends if my equities aren’t sheltered in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Diversification and adopting conservative estimates about my portfolio’s potential yield can mitigate these risks, but there’s no way to eliminate them entirely.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A dividend stock to consider

To get to such a portfolio size, one dividend stock investors could consider buying is global investment manager M&G (LSE:MNG). It’s one of the most impressive passive income generators in the FTSE 100 with a mighty 9.3% yield.

Cost-cutting initiatives have boosted the stock’s investment appeal. The group delivered £73m in savings during 2023 and it aims to reduce its cost base to the tune of £200m by 2025.

Moreover, the PruFund franchise on M&G’s wealth platform continues to impress, attracting significant inflows over recent years thanks to rising yields.

Granted, dividend cover isn’t as strong as I’d like at 0.6 times earnings. Accordingly, it’s worth considering other dividend shares with lower yields but more robust cover to complement a position in M&G.

Despite my concerns about the stock’s dividend sustainability, a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1 looks attractive. But I think the risks are adequately compensated by today’s cheap valuation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no positions in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

