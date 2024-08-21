Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the Rolls-Royce share price climbs 11% this month, have I missed my chance?

As the Rolls-Royce share price climbs 11% this month, have I missed my chance?

The Rolls-Royce share price has been climbing steadily all year, but is there more growth to come, or has this Fool missed the flight?

Posted by
Gordon Best
Gordon is a freelance investment writer for The Motley Fool UK. With a degree in civil engineering, he also works in Strategic Consulting, and runs a financial education company.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price feels like the ‘Talk of the Town’ these days. In the last year alone, the shares have soared a whopping 147%. This company’s been on my watchlist for a long time, but I keep on waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger.

So is there a buying opportunity on the horizon, or is this one just going to keep climbing higher?

An incredible recovery

The company’s turnaround story’s been nothing short of remarkable. Many investors will remember it facing severe challenges during the pandemic due to its reliance on the aviation sector. However, since then, management’s staged a dramatic recovery under CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç’s leadership.

Cost-cutting measures, strategic refocusing, and a rebound in air travel have all contributed to the company’s improved fortunes. In the last month alone, the shares are up 11%.

As an interested investor, I keep asking myself if this is the end of the recovery, or just getting started? Clearly, there’s a tremendous demand for the company’s products across, aviation, defence, and beyond.

Recent excitement’s been driven by the potential revenues in clean energy. Analysts point to the enormous opportunities for increased energy resilience through small modular reactors (SMRs) and sustainable aviation fuel. However, after a sustained rally, there’s a risk that investors take profits and move on at the first sign of trouble.

The numbers

To me, the answer to whether I’ve missed the boat sits in the numbers. With analysts looking far into the future for potential areas of growth, and mapping out risks, there are plenty of opinions out there. I try to focus on metrics like discounted cash flow (DCF) calculations. This estimate suggests there’s still a healthy 57% more growth before the determination of fair value’s reached.

Obviously, this sounds great. However, with annual earnings expected to decline by 1.6% for the next five years, growth may be flattening out. If investors have enjoyed healthy returns of late, a sudden change in trend might send a few packing.

Let’s take a look at the competition. Both BAE Systems and Babcock International have more appealing earnings growth (7.4% and 15.2%). At a P/E of 18 times (compared to 22 times and 16 times), the Rolls-Royce share price isn’t exactly expensive, but there could be better opportunities.

In the past, my key concern was the enormous £5.7bn debt on the balance sheet. However, recent earnings reports show the company’s substantially increasing earnings guidance for the coming year. I suspect the debt load will be heavily reduced by this time next year.

I’ll keep waiting

So while the easy money may have already been made, there could still be a good amount of potential for long-term investors. Ultimately, whether I’ve missed my chance with Rolls-Royce depends on the investment horizon I’m willing to commit to, and the success of the company’s long-term strategy.

I still see a lot of value in the company’s strategic positioning and growth potential. Although there may be plenty of opportunities out there, I’ll be keeping this one on my watchlist, and waiting for the right moment to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Are Greggs shares one of the tastiest investments on the FTSE 250?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have been on a phenomenal run, but are they now the best shares for to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the best performing FTSE 100 shares so far in 2024 look like no-brainer buys to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

These FTSE 100 shares have been on good runs in 2024, and look like they might still be savvy buys…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15K in the bank? That could turn into a second income worth £20K annually

| Sumayya Mansoor

Here’s how our writer would approach the challenge of creating a second income through investing in UK shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Aviva the best value stock to buy in the FTSE 100?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 has its fair share of value stocks. Paul Summers considers whether Aviva is the best of a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in dividend shares to quit work and live off passive income?

| Charlie Carman

Earning passive income from a portfolio of dividend stocks can put investors on the path to financial freedom and potentially…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 FTSE 250 shares now unmissable buys after crashing 48%?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hunting for FTSE 250 bargains and reckons these two are ripe for a comeback after recent troubles.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE share is up 110% but still dirt cheap with a P/E of 7.7!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is happy he added this FTSE share to his portfolio last year, just in time to enjoy its…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

These insiders reckon Raspberry Pi is a value stock full of potential. Are they right?

| James Beard

Some in the know believe this is a value stock that will provide big returns in the long run. Our…

Read more »