2 British shares I’d consider holding for a lifetime

Our writer discusses a couple of British shares he’d consider holding forever. But he currently owns one not the other. Here, he shares his reasoning.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As a long-term investor, my ideal holding time for shares is years and years. After all, if I buy into a company I think has excellent prospects at an attractive price, why would I be in a rush to sell? I already own some British shares I would happily hold for a lifetime – ‘in principle’.

I emphasise that because even for a long-term investor, the time may come to sell down all or part of a holding. Maybe because cash is needed. Maybe a soaring share price has meant that one share now occupies too large a part of a portfolio, reducing diversification. Maybe the commercial environment has changed. Or maybe the business still looks strong but a soaring share price since purchase means it feels prudent to take some profits off the table.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett recently sold a large part (though far from all) of his biggest holding, Apple. I do not know why, though he hardly seems in obvious need of cash. But the sale does show that even someone who says his favourite holding period is “forever” may not actually hold shares that long.

With that caveat, here are two British shares I would gladly hold for a lifetime, if conditions were right for me to do so.

Diageo

The first is actually a company Buffett owned shares in many years ago when it sold under the name of its famous stout Guinness. Now known as Diageo (LSE: DGE), the business is the force behind major brands from Johnnie Walker to Baileys as well as the black stuff.

Lately, things have not gone as well as hoped. Sales patterns in Latin America are showing signs of weakening demand and there is a risk that could be the case in many other markets over coming months. On top of that, many younger consumers are teetotal. Diageo shares are down 28% in five years.

That puts them on what I see as a reasonable valuation and I have been buying lately. Like another Buffett hold, Coca-Cola, Diageo is a Dividend Aristocrat and has raised its payout annually for over three decades. It owns iconic brands that give it strong pricing power.

Sales are wobbling, but I expect them to remain substantial and likely grow over time.

Judges Scientific

If a massive £55bn market capitalisation makes Diageo a well-known FTSE 100, one company smaller business that still flies under many investors’ radar is Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG), with a market-cap of under £700m.

The scientific instrument maker has a lot of the attributes Buffett looks for when choosing shares to buy. It operates in an area where quality is paramount, giving it pricing power. Demand for precision measurement tools is likely to endure over the long term.

By buying up small makers at attractive prices, Judges has built a profitable business with a fast-growing dividend. One risk is its success inspiring copycats, pushing up the price of future acquisitions.

But if I owned this British share, would I hold it for a lifetime? Yes – if the price did not get too far ahead of what I saw as the intrinsic value.

The current price-to-earnings ratio of 71 looks high to me. At a much lower valuation though, I would be happy to buy this share and hold for decades.