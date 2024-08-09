Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forget the ASOS share price, this retail giant looks far more appealing

Forget the ASOS share price, this retail giant looks far more appealing

This Fool is always on the hunt for the right opportunity. While the ASOS share price seems a bargain, a sector peer might just have the edge.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The retail sector can be a minefield for investors, with fashion e-commerce darlings rising and falling in the blink of an eye. Many will remember the rise of the ASOS share price in 2021 as e-commerce boomed. But it has been on a steady slide since. Amid the noise and volatility, I suspect there’s one retail giant that might be on a more sustainable path to reliable, long-term returns: JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.).

A long-term plan

While the ASOS share price may have captured the market’s attention in recent years, I think a deeper look at JD Sports suggests this retail titan could be a far more appealing proposition. With an impressive track record, rock-solid financials, and strategic vision, the firm appears poised to grow sustainably as others in the sector struggle.

Established in 1981, the firm has weathered countless storms. Unlike many of its peers, this company has been able to grow market share steadily, delivering an astounding 188% surge in earnings over the past year alone.

The numbers

For me, one of the most compelling aspects here is the valuation. The shares are currently trading at a healthy 44% discount to a discounted cash flow (DCF) estimate of fair value. Of course, there’s likely a reason the market isn’t pricing this closer to fair value, with enormous competition and uncertainty in the sector, but I think there’s potential here.

But the real kicker? The company’s annual earnings are forecast to grow by a steady 12% for the next five years. That kind of consistent growth is the stuff that can turbocharge a portfolio for years to come. And with a diversified business model spanning sports fashion, outdoor wear, and more, there’s a strong foundation for that growth to continue.

When it comes to financial strength, the firm leaves many of its rivals in the dust. The company’s balance sheet is rock-solid, with a small 4.5% debt-to-equity ratio. This gives a tremendous amount of flexibility to take risks, make acquisitions, and generally focus on the future.

A risky sector

The business is clearly not immune to challenges that can arise, such as sharp changes in consumer preferences, supply chain disruptions, and intense competition. In terms of reported website traffic, the company seems to be on a negative slide, with about a 10% drop over the last year. Plenty of consumers are now shopping almost exclusively via social media platforms, which could easily spell the end of many traditional retail outlets if management can’t adapt.

I feel like there’s also a lack of excitement for shareholders here. With a dividend yield of just 0.73%, and a sector that isn’t exactly sparkling, many might simply look to other places for a new long-term investment.

Lots of potential

Yet in a world where retail giants can rise and fall with dizzying speed, I feel that JD Sports can stand tall as a beacon of consistency and potential, especially when compared to others in the sector.

With a solid track record, strategic vision, and attractive valuation, I think the business presents a compelling opportunity to those willing to stick around for the long term. I’ll be adding it to my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£16K stashed away? I’d invest this, and sacrifice one coffee a day, to bag £190 of passive income a week!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Putting her savings to work, and making small changes to her daily routine, our writer explains how investing could earn…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 stocks being bought by company insiders right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides some details regarding two FTSE 250 share purchases from the respective CEOs and analyses what it could…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

Here’s what Warren Buffett’s doing as the stock market whipsaws

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some actions that Warren Buffett's been taking on his investment portfolio over the past couple of weeks.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use £500 to start investing this August

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the practical steps he'd take to start investing for the first time this month with a few…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

The IAG share price looks super cheap. Is it?

| Christopher Ruane

With a P/E ratio in the low single digits, is the IAG share price a bargain? Christopher Ruane weighs some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Hargreaves Lansdown share price jumps as £5.4bn takeover is agreed

| Charlie Keough

The Hargreaves Lansdown share price has spiked in morning trading following the announcement of a £5.4bn takeover by private equity.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I reckon these 2 stocks could be brilliant buying opportunities for my ISA

| Charlie Keough

This Fool's going through the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 for potential buys for his ISA. He likes what he…

Read more »

Value Shares

Is Marks and Spencer still one of the FTSE’s best value stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Marks and Spencer has been one of Edward Sheldon’s top value stocks for a while now. Here are his thoughts…

Read more »