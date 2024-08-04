Is this dividend stock a no-brainer to boost passive income?

Plenty of dividend stocks look appealing to those seeking passive income, but I think it’s worth taking a closer look before taking the plunge.

Land Securities (LSE: LAND), one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, caught my eye recently. With its attractive 6.2% dividend yield, it’s tempting to view this FTSE 100 stalwart as a slam-dunk for boosting passive income. But is it really that simple? Let’s dive deeper into the company’s prospects and challenges to see if it deserves a spot in my portfolio.

Plenty of potential

Landsec, as it’s commonly known, boasts a £12bn portfolio spanning retail, leisure, workspace, and residential properties. The company’s focus on creating sustainable places and connecting communities is admirable, potentially positioning it well for the future of real estate, especially as consumer demands evolve.

Recent developments have been encouraging. In June, the firm acquired an additional 17.5% stake in the Bluewater Shopping Centre for £120m, demonstrating its confidence in prime retail assets. The company’s annual earnings are forecast to grow by an impressive 54% over the next five years, which could bode well for future dividend sustainability and growth.

However, the company reported a loss in its latest earnings. This underscores the importance of looking beyond surface-level metrics when assessing value.

At first glance, the shares appears to offer decent value, trading at about 11% below a discounted cash flow (DCF) estimate of fair value. At a price-to-sales ratio of 5.7 times, the company seems fairly reasonable value compared to industry peers. However, with a fairly flat performance in the last year, the market doesn’t seem to be too sure about what’s next for the company.

The dividend

The current 6.2% yield certainly turns heads, especially in today’s uncertain environment. However, I feel that income focussed investors should approach with caution. The payout ratio stands at 86%, which doesn’t leave much room for error if earnings take a hit. Additionally, the company has an unstable dividend track record, which may concern those seeking reliable income streams.

On the positive side, the company recently announced a fourth-quarter dividend of £0.092 per share, payable in October 2024. This commitment to shareholder returns is encouraging, but for me, it’s essential to keep an eye on the sustainability of these payouts over the long term.

Risks galore

I have a few concerns here though, mostly that the company’s debt is not well covered by operating cash flow. This could become problematic if market conditions deteriorate, potentially leading to a cut in the dividend. Furthermore, there has been significant insider selling over the past three months, which might raise a few eyebrows among potential investors.

The real estate sector also faces broader challenges, including the shift towards remote work and changing retail landscapes. Management will need to navigate these trends carefully to maintain its competitive edge.

Not for me

The company offers an enticing dividend yield and operates in a sector crucial to the UK economy. Its focus on sustainability and community-driven developments could position it well for the future. However, the unstable dividend history, high payout ratio, and sector-specific challenges mean it’s far from a “no-brainer” investment to me.

For investors seeking passive income, Landsec could indeed play a role in a diversified portfolio. But it’s crucial to weigh the attractive yield against the company’s financial health and sector outlook. I’ll be keeping clear of this one for now, since I think I can find better opportunities elsewhere.