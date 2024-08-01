Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 8.4% and 7.2% yields! I’d buy these 2 exceptional FTSE 100 dividend shares today

8.4% and 7.2% yields! I’d buy these 2 exceptional FTSE 100 dividend shares today

This Fool reckons these could be two of the finest dividend shares available to investors. If he didn’t already own them, he’d snap them up.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve spent the majority of the last couple of years packing out my portfolio with dividend shares from the FTSE 100. It’s the main method I’m using to build wealth.

With meaty dividend yields, here are two shares that if I didn’t already own, I’d happily buy today.

HSBC

A global bank with Asian roots, HSBC (LSE: HSBA) is a big name in the sector. I most recently added to my position when the stock was trading at 658p. That lifted my average buy price to 620p, after initially buying some shares in February at 602p. Today, I’m sitting on an 8.6% paper gain.

I was mostly drawn in by its impressive 7.2% yield. When accounting for the special dividend the bank’s set to pay this year after selling its Canadian unit, its payout climbs to 9.5%. That figure gives some of the FTSE 100’s highest payers a run for their money.

That shows management plans to keep rewarding loyal shareholders and, in my opinion, highlights how much HSBC’s an exceptional income stock. Last year, the business posted profits of $30.3bn, up 78.2% from 2022. It put the extra cash to good use, increasing its dividend by over 90% as well as buying back $7bn worth of shares.

That’s great but investing always comes with risks. The largest one I see with HSBC is its exposure to Asia. After years of mega growth, the Chinese economy’s hit the brakes. We’ve particularly seen issues with its property market, which HSBC’s invested in.

But its focus on the growing region is a double-edged sword. It may come with the side effect of some short-term volatility. However, in the long run, I expect its focus to pay off as personal wealth continues to grow and demand for banking services reflects this.

British American Tobacco

I talked of the FTSE 100’s highest payers above. One of the index’s heaviest hitters is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) with an 8.4% yield. Since opening a position in the stock last September, I’ve made a modest 4.6% paper gain.

But I’m more in it for the income. In its latest results, the business reiterated that it “understands the importance of cash returns to shareholders”. That’s why it recently announced it would buy back £700m worth of shares in 2024 and £900m in 2025.

While the business generates substantial free cash flow, which allows it to pay thumping dividends, there are threats I see. For example, smoking’s a habit coming under increased scrutiny.

We’ve seen a rising amount of legislation being imposed on the sector in recent times. That’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

But the stock looks like decent value, trading on around 13 times earnings. And to counteract the decline of smoking, the business continues to grow its New Categories division, which is home to brands such as Vuse.

Its Smokeless brands accounted for 17.9% of group revenues for the six months to 30 June, up 1.4% from the same period last year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Shell share price has a juicy European discount! But it may not go higher

| Dr. James Fox

The Shell share price pushed upwards after it announced $6.3bn of adjusted earnings for Q2. Our writer explains what this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This renowned FTSE 250 stock took a tumble in July. Is now the time to pounce?

| Charlie Keough

FTSE 250 stalwart ITV saw its share price fall after its latest results announcement. This Fool reckons that could present…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Haleon’s share price leaps 3% as first-half results reveal 11% profit increase. Is it time I buy?

| Mark David Hartley

The share price of lesser-known GSK offshoot Haleon is up today after the company's H1 2024 earnings results. I'm considering…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Market Movers

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) share price just hit a 52-week high. I’m backing it to climb even higher

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The London Stock Exchange Group share price is on fire right now. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what’s going on…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With first-half sales up 8%, I think the Next share price has further to climb

| Kevin Godbold

The Next share price is rising as the firm raises profit guidance, posts higher sales, and issues a positive outlook…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m shopping in the FTSE 100 for world-class dividends!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool’s looking for quality income shares and he reckons the FTSE 100’s the place to find them. Here are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the discounted F&C Investment Trust share price a no-brainer after H1 results?

| Roland Head

The F&C Investment Trust share price gives investors exposure to 'Magnificent 7' stocks like Nvidia and Amazon plus other important…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down from a 52-week high, is the BAE Systems share price cheap after H1 results?

| Alan Oscroft

The BAE Systems share price didn't move much after the latest news, despite the company's raised outlook for the full…

Read more »