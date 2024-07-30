The falling Croda International share price is getting difficult to ignore

The Croda International share price is at its lowest level since 2017. It’s a quality business, but is this a bargain price?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Croda International (LSE:CRDA) is a quality business, but its share price is down 62% from its 2021 highs. And the latest trading update looked ugly at first sight.

Beneath the surface, though, I think there’s reason for optimism. The firm’s life sciences division is still battling a post-Covid hangover, but there are encouraging signs elsewhere.

Company overview

Croda International is a chemicals company. Its products are used in various industries, including crop protection and beauty products, but a key part of the business is life sciences.

The firm makes lipids that enable drugs to be absorbed in the right part of the body. And its products were used in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, which naturally brought a big windfall.

Since then, though, vaccine demand has evaporated and manufacturers have excess inventories left over. As a result, sales in Croda’s life sciences division have stalled.

The situation has gone from unusually good to unusually bad – but investors might wonder how long this will last. At first sight, the latest results don’t look positive.

Declining sales?

Within Croda’s life sciences business, sales during the first six months of 2024 were 17.7% lower than during the last six months of 2023. That’s not a good sign.

Excluding £48m in lipid sales for Covid vaccines at the end of last year, sales are still down 2%. In other words, it’s not obvious a return to normality is imminent.

Furthermore, this is set to weigh on profits for the year. Despite other divisions showing growth, operating income is set to be lower than management previously expected.

That’s why the stock is falling. But the decline in overall revenues for the first six months of 2024 obscure an important fact – the company is actually growing.

Growth

Croda International generated £881m in revenues during the first half of 2023, which fell to £816m in the first half of 2024. That’s a 7% decline, but this was due to a weak first quarter this year.

Over the last three months, sales have reached £407.4m. That’s a 0.8% increase on the £404.2m recorded during the second quarter of 2023.

Even with the life sciences division struggling, the overall business is doing well. Investors might have to wait for this to show up at the bottom line, but this is a clear positive.

With the stock at a five-year low, signs of growth might look like a buying opportunity. But there’s one more thing investors should note.

A bargain?

The latest decline takes Croda’s market cap to £5.5bn. But in its best year – when Covid-19 sales were supercharging its life sciences division – the company made £189m in free cash.

That implies a 3.5% return at today’s prices, which I don’t think is particularly exciting. So at today’s prices, the company needs to do more than ever before to look like a bargain.

It might be that this is on the cards, with other parts of the business growing well. But it’s not entirely obvious that the stock is a bargain – even at its lowest level since 2017.