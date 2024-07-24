Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why H1 results could boost the AstraZeneca share price

Here’s why H1 results could boost the AstraZeneca share price

The AstraZeneca share price has been a success story in the past five years. With H1 results due, can it keep going?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) share price has done well in 2024, and it’s up 80% in five years.

So why, a day before H1 results are due on 25 July, do I think we might still be at the start of a bull run that could go on for a decade or more?

Valuation

The valuation, to be fair, doesn’t exactly make the stock look screaming cheap. The shares are trading at around 35 times last year’s earnings. And even with earnings growth on the cards, we’d still be looking at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28 for the current year. That’s around twice the long-term FTSE 100 average.

And it doesn’t look like we’re going to get rich on the AstraZeneca dividend. Not with a forecast yield of just 1.8%. But that P/E looks low compared to the valuations of some industry peers. Most of those are listed in the US though, where stocks are typically valued on higher multiples.

Still, forecasts would drop the P/E to around 20 by the end of 2026, less than two years away. If the earnings growth trajectory can continue as it’s doing beyond that, the shares could soon look too cheap.

Cash and debt

AstraZeneca’s been on a decade-long programme of building up its drugs pipeline, which takes a huge investment.

And that can saddle a company with a lot of debt. At the end of Q1 (31 March), net debt stood at $26.4bn (£20.5bn). That’s maybe not much for a company with a £190bn market-cap and total 2023 revenue of $45.8bn (£35.5bn).

But I do like what I see when I look at cash flow and debt forecasts. They show free cash flow rising by 55% between 2023 and 2026. And they suggest net debt could drop by 67% in the same timescale.

Pipeline delivering

When Pascal Soriot took the helm in 2012, the company was in a bad way. Blockbuster patents were expiring and generic manufacturers were making all the money.

It was always going to be a decade-plus job to get the research machine back into motion.

At Q1 time, Soriot said: “Our strong pipeline momentum continued and already this year we announced positive trial results for Imfinzi and Tagrisso that were unprecedented in lung cancer […]  We are also looking forward to seeing the results of several other important trials throughout the year.”

Pipeline back to speed? Looks like job done.

What next?

I don’t expect anything dramatic from the H1 figures, but just reiterating full-year guidance might be enough to boost the shares further.

For the long term? Drugs results have been good so far. But it might only take one or two costly failures to drag the profit outlook back down again.

On valuation, I see AstraZeneca as cheap compared to the industry and I think we could be in for good spell. But others will rate it as expensive compared to the FTSE 100. Either way, I’m looking forward to the update.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is this a great opportunity for UK investors to buy Tesla stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock slumped 7.3% in post-market trading. With the pound looking strong, our writer explores whether UK investors should think…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These boring but beautiful picks will always have a place in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building his Stocks and Shares ISA around seven FTSE 100 dividend stocks that should slowly reveal their…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has crashed nearly 70%! Would I be silly not to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The share price of FTSE 100 icon Burberry is on the floor. But is now the time for this Fool…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

15% growth forecast in 12 months! This FTSE 100 firm is transforming accounting

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says the future of accounting is in automation. He thinks this FTSE 100 stock could continue to lead…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As easyJet predicts a record summer, is the share price primed for take-off?

| Alan Oscroft

The easyJet share price has had a disappointing year so far in 2024. But soaring summer bookings might just change…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Up 229%, this new kid on the block has caught my eye as a growth stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up a UK growth stock that was recently admitted to the FTSE 250 and that has shot…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Fresnillo share price?

| Gordon Best

Following the release of it's latest production report, the Fresnillo share price is on the move, but what's next for…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Is this top banking stock my ticket to a chunky passive income?

| Ken Hall

Our writer wants to build a passive income for the future. He wonders whether this UK bank stock could help…

Read more »