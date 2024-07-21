Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » How to invest £2k the Warren Buffett way

How to invest £2k the Warren Buffett way

Warren Buffett’s made a fortune by investing his money in a very specific way. Here’s how to invest a few grand using his strategy.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett‘s widely regarded as the greatest stock market investor of all time. Over the years, he’s built up an absolute fortune by investing in shares (his net worth’s about $135bn today).

Interested in investing a few grand the Buffett way? Here’s what you need to know.

A focus on quality

People often see Buffett as a ‘value’ investor. But when you analyse his holdings, it’s clear that value’s not actually his main focus these days.

His largest holding today, for example, is iPhone maker Apple. And that’s a relatively expensive stock (its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s currently about 35, which is well above the market average).

Instead, his focus is more on ‘quality’. Ultimately, he likes to invest in world-class businesses that have:

  • Wide ‘economic moats’ that protect their profits (eg strong brands)
  • Attractive long-term growth prospects
  • High levels of profitability
  • Solid balance sheets

Apple has all of these attributes. Some other examples of companies he’s invested in that also have them include Coca-Cola, Visa, and American Express.

It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Warren Buffett

The secret to stock market success

Why does he like to invest in these types of businesses? Well, it’s simple. Buffett understands that if a company has a high level of profitability and strong growth prospects, along with a wide moat and a healthy balance sheet, there’s a good chance it’ll be able ‘compound’ its profits over time.

And this really is the key to generating strong long-term returns from the stock market. In the same way that compound interest can make savers wealthy over time, compounded profits can make companies much bigger (and their shareholders much richer).

Apple’s a great example. Over the last 10 years, it’s risen over 800% (making Buffett and his investors a ton of money).

Finding Buffett-type stocks

The good news is that on the London Stock Exchange there are a lot of high-quality stocks that have the attributes Buffett looks for.

One example is property search powerhouse Rightmove (LSE: RMV). It has a really strong brand that’s well known across the UK. This gives it both a wide moat and pricing power (which should lead to growth in the future).

It’s also very profitable as it’s a simple business that doesn’t require a lot of capital to run. Looking at its return on capital, it’s been the most profitable company in the FTSE 100 index over the last five years.

Additionally, it has a strong balance sheet with minimal debt. So it’s unlikely to be vulnerable in an economic downturn or period of high interest rates.

Now there are no guarantees this stock will do well in the long run, of course. There’s always a chance a new competitor could come along and disrupt its business model.

With the stock currently trading well off its highs (at a very reasonable valuation) however, I think it has a lot of appeal today.

If you’re looking for more stock ideas like this, you’ve come to the right place. Here at The Motley Fool, we’re huge Buffett fans.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Coca-Cola, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Rightmove Plc, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Rightmove Plc, and Visa. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

History suggests the FTSE 100 may double from where it is now

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 overall is buoyant, but this single stock has the potential to be a better buy now its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to target £500k starting with a small Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a simple long-term investment strategy that could turn £5k into £500k by leveraging the power of a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £200 a month in an ISA and aim for a passive income worth £30,000

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can take advantage of the Stocks and Shares ISA, helping build wealth faster. Our writer explains how it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need to put in the stock market to quit work and live off passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Escaping the nine-to-five by living off dividends generated through the stock market sounds like a pipe dream to many people.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d start investing with £480 like this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains three principles he would use to start investing with less than £500, if he was a complete…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £500 in an ISA and aim for a £90,000 second income

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a second income and our writer believes there's never a better time to get started…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Here’s how I’m trying to prevent a stock market crash from ruining my portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which shares he's avoiding and what he's thinking of buying to try and protect his portfolio from…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Recommended by Warren Buffett, this top hedge fund’s betting on Rolls-Royce shares

| Stephen Wright

When Warren Buffett ended his previous investment partnership, he recommended Bill Ruane’s Sequoia Fund. Today, its largest investment is in…

Read more »