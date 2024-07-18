Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 FTSE shares I own for passive income in my SIPP

5 FTSE shares I own for passive income in my SIPP

Harvey Jones is looking to generate a high and rising passive income for retirement from a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks. Here are his favourites.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a passive income to top up my State Pension in retirement is the work of decades. Patience is the ultimate virtue.

I’m targeting this by building a balanced portfolio of mostly FTSE 100 shares, with an emphasis on those paying the highest dividends. A high yield isn’t everything though. The income needs to be sustainable.

I believe the following five stocks can give me both, and merit their place in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). Although there are no guarantees.

Top stocks

I had high hopes for insurer Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) last year. I bought its shares in April, July and August last year at an average price of 226p. Today, they trade at 231.7p, a disappointing increase of just 2.52%.

Over 12 months, the L&G share price is up just 3.84%. Over five years, it’s down 14.46%. I think the market’s been unduly harsh on the stock (and the insurance sector generally). That’s why I’m hanging on.

This allowed me to pick up Legal & General’s shares at a relatively low valuation and grab myself a super-sized yield. Today’s trailing yield is 8.77% and I’ve already received two payouts, lifting my total return to 11.8%. That’s beats any savings account, and these are early days.

We could get the first interest rate cut as soon as September. If we do, I’d expect high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stocks to reap the rewards. It’ll make their income look even juicier compared to the yields from cash and bonds, which will fall.

Those rate cuts may take longer than I’d like, which is a big risk for the investment case. But I hope to hold my favourite five FTSE 100 dividend shares for years or, with luck, decades. Of course, I’ll monitor performance, and may sell if the fundamentals deteriorate.

My dividend heroes

I’m reducing risk by targeting solid blue-chips like housebuilder Taylor Wimpey. I’m already sitting on a total return of more than 33%, after less than a year. The stock’s expected to benefit from Labour’s ambitious building plans. Over 12 months, it’s up 49.52%, excluding dividends. The trailing yield is 6.31%.

I haven’t done so well out of pharmaceutical giant GSK. It’s up 13.47% over 12 months. However, I bought the stock in March and June, and I’m down around 10% as US litigation fears worry investors. Trading at 9.66 times earnings and yielding 3.88%, GSK looks even better value today. I may buy more.

I hold two more high-yielding financial services stocks – wealth manager M&G and insurance conglomerate Phoenix Group Holdings. Neither stock will shoot the lights out, but their fantastic dividends should compensate. Today, M&G has a trailing yield of 9.54% while Phoenix pays 9.79%. My research suggests both look sustainable, but we’ll see.

These five stocks give me an average yield of 7.66%. That’s a brilliant rate of passive income. I’m hoping it will rise over time. With luck, I’ll get plenty of share price growth on top.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in GSK, Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I had £5k to invest today, would I buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Roland Head

Is it too late to buy Rolls-Royce shares? Roland Head takes a look at this high-flying FTSE 100 engineer and…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Very big dividends are expected from these 2 UK shares!

| Royston Wild

With yields of 9.7% and 5.3%, these UK dividend shares could be a great way for investors to substantially improve…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 value shares I’d buy before August!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 heavyweight shares have considerable long-term potential. And at current prices, I think they are too cheap to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m selling my Lloyds shares to double down on this FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Our writer digs into why he prefers HSBC over Lloyds shares right now, despite both performing really strongly in recent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d invest £12,500 in this 1 stock to bag £1K of passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Building a passive income stream through dividends is one of this writer’s biggest ambitions. Here’s how one stock could help.

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 cheap stocks to consider buying for the AI revolution

| Charlie Carman

Investors looking for AI stocks to buy might be worried about high valuations amid current market euphoria, but these three…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Earnings up 20%! But this UK small-cap stock may just be getting started

| Kevin Godbold

Are we about to see enduring growth from this UK small-cap business with a rising stock price ahead over the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’d give a wide berth… for now

| Sumayya Mansoor

One of the worst performers on the FTSE 250 index is a stock that Sumayya Mansoor has decided she won’t…

Read more »