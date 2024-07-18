Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As GSK’s share price drops 15%, should I buy, sell, or hold?

As GSK’s share price drops 15%, should I buy, sell, or hold?

GSK’s share price has fallen on negative developments for two of its drugs, but it still has a strong core business with excellent growth prospects.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: GSK plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

GSK’s (LSE: GSK) share price action raises the classic investor question for me of how to proceed. Should I keep my holding, maybe even add to it, or sell out?

Why is it down?

The first thing I need to do is to work out why it has dropped 15% since its 15 May 12-month traded high of £18.12.

There are two reasons that I can see. First, a US court ruled on 31 May that 70,000+ lawsuits can move forward to trial. These allege a connection between GSK’s Zantac drug and cancer. This raises the risk of very high compensation awarded against GSK if its further appeals against the action are unsuccessful.

And second, 26 June saw the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) no longer recommend Arexvy RSV vaccine for people under 60.

Earlier in the month, the US Food and Drug Administration had approved the use of this vaccine for those aged 50 to 59. It is the first shot endorsed for that age group.

Nonetheless, the CDC’s decision is likely to reduce Arexvy sales, unless it changes its view. GSK had expected the vaccine to generate annual sales of more than £3bn.

Are there any offsetting factors?

My experience as a former investment bank trader tells me that I should not assume either of these negative factors will improve. If they do, it will be a bonus.

So, what else is there in GSK that might offset these negative developments over the long term?

Its Blenrep drug was found on 7 March to help in extending life in plasma cell cancer patients. Citigroup analysts expect around £2.5bn of peak risk-adjusted sales of the drug.

Its full-year 2023 results — before the latest Zantac and Arexvy developments – contained upgrades in its long-term outlook.

Adjusted operating profit was forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 11%+ to 2026 on an annual sales rise of 7%+. By 2031, it expected sales of more than £38bn.

No new financial statement has been released regarding the impact of the Zantac and Arexvy news. However, GSK will announce its Q2 2024 results on 31 July.

Relative share valuation now

Its shares trade on the key price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) at 13.7. This is the lowest among its peers, which have an average P/E of 29.9.

This group comprises Johnson & Johnson at 21.3, Hikma Pharmaceuticals at 28, Hutchmed at 31.8, and AstraZeneca at 38.4. Consequently, on this basis, GSK looks very undervalued.

Moreover, analysts’ estimates currently say GSK’s earnings will grow by 12% a year to end-2026.

So what’s my play here?

It was always hammered home to me as an investment bank trader never to buy into a fast-falling asset. That advice has served me well, so I will not buy more GSK shares right now.

That said, as a long-term investor now I am aware that fundamentally solid stocks – and I see GSK as one – will likely do well over time. So, I will not sell my holding either.

In sum, I will hold my GSK position and see what happens from here, especially with the Q2 results on 31 July.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in AstraZeneca Plc and GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, GSK, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Even after a 33% move, this FTSE 250 company could still be undervalued

| Gordon Best

Most investors would be cautious after seeing a stock grow by more than 30% in a year, but this FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 global investment trusts for maximum diversity in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark David Hartley

I think investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is the most logical route to take for UK residents who…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I want to own before the next UK stock market boom

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two very different FTSE 250 stocks that, based on recent news flow, could do very well…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price rises after a positive Q1 performance update!

| Charlie Keough

The 3i Group share price is up 1.3% following the announcement of its first-quarter results. This Fool takes a look…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d snap up this growth stock at 29p without hesitation!

| Ben McPoland

This writer shines a light on one growth stock in the small-cap space whose price has nearly doubled in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the AJ Bell share price is soaring!

| Dr. James Fox

The AJ Bell share price took off on 18 July after the company's impressive trading update. Our writer takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After the Lloyds share price hits a 52-week high, what next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price is finally having a good year. But I reckon 2024 might just mark the start of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Now the Rolls-Royce share price is down 8% from its 52-week high, what next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price climbed magnificently in 2023. And so far this year, it's just kept on up. What about…

Read more »