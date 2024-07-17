Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Q2 production up — so what’s going on with the Antofagasta share price?

Q2 production up — so what’s going on with the Antofagasta share price?

A 20% production rise and a falling share price for copper miner Antofagasta, so is this a buying opportunity for investors?

Kevin Godbold
Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Antagofagasta (LSE: ANTO) share price is weak this morning (17 July) on the release of the FTSE 100 firm’s second-quarter production report.

In Q2, the copper miner and transport operator increased production by 20%. However, the whole of 2024 will likely come in at “the lower end” of previous guidance.

The stock’s been dropping since May, but so has the price of copper. It makes sense for the shares to cycle a bit with the value of the metal. However, investors may also have seen the lower production figures coming. After all, the stock market almost always looks ahead.

Consistent investment in operations

This news is a bit of a blow though. Despite recent weakness, the price of copper and the stock are within a whisker of their highs. With elevated selling prices, the ideal scenario would be for Antofagasta to be producing copper at a blistering pace.

If cyclical companies don’t maximise their earnings and cash balances during the easy times, it’s harder for them to survive the lean times.

However, mining operations can be complex and capital-intensive. Setbacks are common, and project lead-times can be long.

Chief executive Iván Arriagada outlined some of the firm’s recent challenges. The company achieved the 20% increase in production despite lower grades at both its Los Pelambres and Centinela projects in Chile.

At Los Pelambres, a recently completed phase 1 expansion product helped the firm achieve higher ore processing volumes in the second quarter. But at Centinela, second-quarter production reflected lower recoveries because of “elevated levels of clay and fines in ores processed”.

It all strikes me as being a bit like a giant game of snakes and ladders! But then again, many businesses are like that.

Looking ahead, Arriagada is optimistic about Antofagasta’s future. Because of “consistent” investment throughout the commodity cycle, the firm has built a portfolio of “high-quality, long-life” operations.

Arriagada reckons recent investments will add growth and long-term security to the future of the company’s portfolio. Meanwhile, there’s “strong and widespread recognition” of copper’s fundamental role in the transition to cleaner energy.

The risk from cyclicality

But can Antofagasta make a decent investment for investors from where it is today. Perhaps, but it’s risky.

I always get a bit nervous when commodity company share prices and the underlying resources are near their highs. That’s the case now with Antofagasta and the price of copper.

There’s no denying the fierce cyclicality in the sector. By their nature, cycles move up and down. The Antofagasta share price and copper could move further down from here.

On top of that, there’s the ongoing risk of operational problems causing a decline in production leading to falling revenue and earnings.

Nevertheless, I’m bullish about the outlook for businesses in general, and a high copper price often means better economic times are on the way.

However, Antofagasta has a patchy multi-year trading and financial record. So at these elevated levels for the share price and copper, it may be wise for shareholders to be vigilant. I consider it to be one to watch for the time being rather than one to buy immediately.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is dirt cheap! But I’d still avoid it like the plague

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price looks a brilliant bargain at 59p. But closer inspection suggests this could be a FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £83 a week in FTSE 100 shares could make me rich

| Christopher Ruane

By putting less than £90 each week into FTSE 100 shares, this writer thinks he could build a portfolio worth…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Down 88% in 3 years, I think the boohoo share price is ready for a comeback

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up why some of the problems facing the boohoo share price should fade in the coming year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should UK investors buy ASML shares as the AI enabler’s earnings dip?

| Dr. James Fox

All UK investors should know about ASML shares. The company has one of the biggest monopolies in the semiconductor and…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

I’d consider buying these 3 ultra-cheap FTSE bargains in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe how cheap these FTSE 100 firms are. Now he's thinking of adding them to his Stocks…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares with a price below £2 and a yield above 4.3%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith applies his stock market filters for dividend shares and finds two he feels could be worthy inclusions in…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Is the THG share price a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a number of attractive elements to the THG investment case. So will a fallen THG share price…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
US Stock

Nvidia stock could rise another 1,480%, according to this top British investor

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If this well-known British fund manager's right, Nvidia stock could make long-term investors a lot of money over the next…

Read more »