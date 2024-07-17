Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Spirax share price has gone nowhere in five years! Time to buy?

The Spirax share price has gone nowhere in five years! Time to buy?

The Spirax share price stands almost exactly where it did five years ago. Our writer asks why? And, more importantly, should he invest?

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It is easy to think of Spirax (LSE: SPX) as a big success story. The once little engineering firm has grown its revenues substantially and since joined the FTSE 100 index of leading shares.

The dividend per share has also grown every year for over half a century. Yet, over the past five years, the Spirax share price has essentially gone nowhere.

As I write on Wednesday (17 July), it stands within 0.4% of where it was five years ago. While the track record of regular dividend increases is superb, the current yield of 1.8% is well below the FTSE 100 average.

Is this a red flag – or a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Strong business model

Spirax has performed strongly in some ways as a business over the past five years. Last year saw revenues of £1.7bn, 46% higher than five years ago. Profit before tax fell 15% during the period to £245m, while basic earnings per share showed a steeper fall, of 18%.

Despite the fall in profits, the dividend per share grew 60% over the course of those five years. It continues to be covered 1.6 times by earnings, meaning that there is room for further growth in the shareholder payout even if profits are flat.

Setting aside for a moment the fall in earnings, it is worth noting some strengths of the business model. The revenue growth has been strong and net profit margins of around 11% strike me as attractive.

With a line-up of products that includes many unique products, a large customer base with specific ongoing machinery requirements and a lot of in-house engineering expertise worldwide, I think Spirax could continue to perform well as a business over the long run.

A high valuation

Still, the company does face risks. As the fall in profits has shown, revenue growth can come at a cost (something investors may not like). Integrating dozens of different businesses, managing the complex supply chains of a large, growing business and facing weak industrial demand in some markets have all hurt profits and remain an ongoing risk.

Set against that, I think that the Spirax share price, despite a dizzying ascent, has now moved back almost exactly to where it stood five years ago, makes sense.

In fact, despite that disappointing performance, I continue to see Spirax shares as overvalued.

They trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the thirties. That is too high for me, not just because I do not think it fully reflects the risks, but also because I do not think the valuation is attractive.

If I buy shares in a business – even an excellent one – yielding under 2% and with a P/E ratio that high, where will my possible financial returns come from?

One answer could be higher earnings. If Spirax can regrow those, its prospective valuation may be more attractive. But whether profits will grow strongly in coming years remains to be seen. For now, I am watching but not investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Here’s why Persimmon shares could just be getting started

| Gordon Best

With a new government now in place, many investors are getting excited about the housing sector again. So are Persimmon…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £1,000 in an ISA and aim for a second income of £171,523

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks are a natural choice for investors seeking a second income. But this might involve missing out on some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down over 70% in 5 years, will the TUI share price ever recover?

| Gordon Best

The last few years have been bumpy for the travel sector. But with the TUI share price still down substantially,…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

3 shares I’m avoiding like the plague in today’s stock market

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer picks a trio of shares from the London stock market he has no plans to buy right now,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 167% in 2024! Is this growth stock showing any signs of slowing?

| Gordon Best

With artificial intelligence (AI) changing the world in the last few years, growth stock Nvidia has enjoyed an incredible run.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is dirt cheap! But I’d still avoid it like the plague

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price looks a brilliant bargain at 59p. But closer inspection suggests this could be a FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £83 a week in FTSE 100 shares could make me rich

| Christopher Ruane

By putting less than £90 each week into FTSE 100 shares, this writer thinks he could build a portfolio worth…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Down 88% in 3 years, I think the boohoo share price is ready for a comeback

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up why some of the problems facing the boohoo share price should fade in the coming year…

Read more »